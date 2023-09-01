PE 2023: Singaporeans turn out to vote in first contested Presidency since 2011; many say process 'smooth' despite system glitches

SINGAPORE — For married couple Patrick Shannon and Rita Juliet, being able to cast their votes on Friday (Sept 1) in this year’s Presidential Election was a homecoming of sorts.

The retirees, both 77, had not voted in more than a decade as they were living in the United States. When they returned to Singapore in 2020 just shy of the General Election that year, their names had been struck off the register of electors.

Ahead of this year’s election, Mr Shannon made sure to apply to have their names included again.

When asked why he insisted on doing so, Mr Shannon said: “Because I’m back. I’m a Singaporean, so I must be involved in all the things that happen in Singapore.”

Speaking to TODAY at the Waterway Primary polling centre in Punggol, where they cast their votes, the couple said they were “very happy” and “very thankful” to the personnel who helped them in their voting.

The couple are both visually impaired. Mr Shannon had lost his eyesight almost four decades ago, while Ms Juliet lost part of her vision in recent years due to glaucoma and cataracts.

Mr Shannon was on Friday assisted by an election official, who read the candidate options aloud to him, before helping him to mark his choice. Ms Juliet, who still has partial vision, was able to vote on her own.

The process was “very smooth”, and took them about 10 minutes in total, said Mr Shannon.

The pair were among the 1,406,182 Singaporeans who turned up to vote in the first four hours of polling, which began at 8am on Friday, according to figures from the Elections Department Singapore (ELD).

Providing an update on voter turnout as of noon, ELD said the number was more than half — or about 52 per cent — of the total number of eligible electors.

In another update at 3pm, ELD said some 2,004,961 Singaporeans had cast their votes — about 74 per cent of the total number of eligible electors.

"Voting is proceeding smoothly, with only a handful of the 1,264 polling stations with short queues," it added.

More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote on Friday for the country’s ninth President.

This year’s three-way contest between ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian marks the first contested Presidency since 2011’s election.

‘QUEUE BUILD-UP’

To reduce waiting time, electors can cast their votes across 1,264 polling stations in Singapore — a 15 per cent increase from the 1,097 polling stations in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations will also have more registration and ballot paper counters.

In a statement at 8.40am on Friday morning, however, ELD said that there was a “queue build-up” at some stations across the island when the polls first opened. This came amid glitches with the e-registration system.

In a separate statement at 9.55am, ELD said that the queue situation had improved at most polling stations.

Married couple Tommie Choo, 36, and Nadine Lim, 35, who were at their polling station at Block 65 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh Pavilion, told TODAY that they witnessed the system start to lag shortly after polls opened at 8am.

“The iPad was going down and it couldn’t scan. I think they were preparing to switch to a hard copy for registration,” said Ms Lim.

Ms Nyrsina Lim, a 29-year-old lab technician who spoke to TODAY around 9.45am on Friday, said she had initially arrived at Waterway Primary School at around 8.30am to cast her vote. However, she decided to return at a later time with her son after she noticed that the queue had spilled outside of the school’s premises.