PE 2023: Singaporeans turn out to vote in first contested Presidency since 2011; many say process 'smooth' despite system glitches
SINGAPORE — For married couple Patrick Shannon and Rita Juliet, being able to cast their votes on Friday (Sept 1) in this year’s Presidential Election was a homecoming of sorts.
- More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote on Friday (Sept 1) for the country’s ninth President
- Voters told TODAY that the voting process was largely "smooth", despite some system glitches in the morning
- This year’s three-way contest is Singapore's first contested Presidency since 2011
- Providing an update on voter turnout as at 3pm, the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) said that 2,004,961 Singaporeans — or about 74 per cent of the total number of eligible electors — had cast their votes
The retirees, both 77, had not voted in more than a decade as they were living in the United States. When they returned to Singapore in 2020 just shy of the General Election that year, their names had been struck off the register of electors.
Ahead of this year’s election, Mr Shannon made sure to apply to have their names included again.
When asked why he insisted on doing so, Mr Shannon said: “Because I’m back. I’m a Singaporean, so I must be involved in all the things that happen in Singapore.”
Speaking to TODAY at the Waterway Primary polling centre in Punggol, where they cast their votes, the couple said they were “very happy” and “very thankful” to the personnel who helped them in their voting.
The couple are both visually impaired. Mr Shannon had lost his eyesight almost four decades ago, while Ms Juliet lost part of her vision in recent years due to glaucoma and cataracts.
Mr Shannon was on Friday assisted by an election official, who read the candidate options aloud to him, before helping him to mark his choice. Ms Juliet, who still has partial vision, was able to vote on her own.
The process was “very smooth”, and took them about 10 minutes in total, said Mr Shannon.
The pair were among the 1,406,182 Singaporeans who turned up to vote in the first four hours of polling, which began at 8am on Friday, according to figures from the Elections Department Singapore (ELD).
Providing an update on voter turnout as of noon, ELD said the number was more than half — or about 52 per cent — of the total number of eligible electors.
In another update at 3pm, ELD said some 2,004,961 Singaporeans had cast their votes — about 74 per cent of the total number of eligible electors.
"Voting is proceeding smoothly, with only a handful of the 1,264 polling stations with short queues," it added.
More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote on Friday for the country’s ninth President.
This year’s three-way contest between ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian marks the first contested Presidency since 2011’s election.
‘QUEUE BUILD-UP’
To reduce waiting time, electors can cast their votes across 1,264 polling stations in Singapore — a 15 per cent increase from the 1,097 polling stations in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations will also have more registration and ballot paper counters.
In a statement at 8.40am on Friday morning, however, ELD said that there was a “queue build-up” at some stations across the island when the polls first opened. This came amid glitches with the e-registration system.
In a separate statement at 9.55am, ELD said that the queue situation had improved at most polling stations.
Married couple Tommie Choo, 36, and Nadine Lim, 35, who were at their polling station at Block 65 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh Pavilion, told TODAY that they witnessed the system start to lag shortly after polls opened at 8am.
“The iPad was going down and it couldn’t scan. I think they were preparing to switch to a hard copy for registration,” said Ms Lim.
Ms Nyrsina Lim, a 29-year-old lab technician who spoke to TODAY around 9.45am on Friday, said she had initially arrived at Waterway Primary School at around 8.30am to cast her vote. However, she decided to return at a later time with her son after she noticed that the queue had spilled outside of the school’s premises.
She added that it was a “good idea” to head home first, as the crowd had eased by the time she returned to the polling centre around 9.35am, and she was able to cast her vote within 10 minutes of arriving.
'GREAT' TO BE 'DOING DUTY AS CITIZEN', SAY FIRST-TIME VOTERS
Speaking to TODAY at Block 65 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh Pavilion, polytechnic student Zharfan, 22, said that he felt nervous as it was his first time voting in an election. He declined to give his full name.
While Mr Zharfan found the experience to be a “swift and smooth” process, he did encounter a hiccup during registration.
“When I was registering with the person at the counter, I think his system was slower so I had to go to his colleague who had a faster system.”
For Madam Luk, 57, who became a Singapore citizen “recently” after living in the country for more than 40 years, it was also her first time voting.
When asked how she felt as a first-time voter, she said: “I feel great. It’s like I am doing my duty as a citizen.”
Madam Luk, who declined to give her full name, told TODAY that she found the whole process quite smooth, even though she waited in line for half an hour.
Her only concern came from having to use the new X-stamp to mark her ballot paper. She had to try it out on her polling card first, in case she stamped out of the box.
HR executive, Nadine Lim, 35, who is also a first-time voter, shared Madam Luk's concern.
“The first time I stamped, only a little bit of the cross appeared so I had to move the paper and stamp again,” said Ms Lim, “So I don’t know if my vote will be counted.”
She also added that while she found the QR code on the polling card, which voters can scan to check on the polling station queue, is useful, she would have preferred to have seen the estimated waiting time instead of the number of people in the queue.
For another first-time voter Iffah Wirdani, 23, casting her vote had turned into a family affair.
The 23-year-old student, who is interning in the arts management sector, arrived at Waterway Primary School with her parents around 8.30am on Friday morning. The family had planned to head to the polling centre together.
“I think it’s nice to go with your family. It’s not everyday that I get to spend time with them, because I’m always working. To have this day to go together and vote together, is very nice.”
Ms Wirdani and her parents were later joined outside the school by her 19-year-old sister, Ms Izzah Wardina. While Ms Wardina is not yet eligible to vote, the family was looking forward to enjoying breakfast together, given it was a public holiday.
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES CAST VOTES
Two of the three presidential candidates, Mr Ng and Mr Tan, cast their votes on Friday morning. They spoke briefly with the media at the sites of their respective polling centres.
Mr Ng accompanied his fiancee Sybil Lau as she cast her vote at Cairnhill Community Club around 9.10am, before the pair headed to Katong Community Centre together, where Mr Ng cast his ballot at about 10am.
When asked by reporters about his “confidence level”, Mr Ng said it was “up to the people of Singapore”.
Mr Tan arrived at Anderson Serangoon Junior College around 9.20am with his wife, son and daughter-in-law to cast their votes.
Speaking to the media, Mr Tan said of his bid for Presidency: “It has been a very worthwhile exercise. I’m very heartened by the very warm reception I got from my walkabouts, as well as my train rides.”
Mr Tan is known to regularly take the public transport, and has shared about this on his social media pages.
He added that he wanted to thank his supporters and family members for their time in the past month or so, and shared his plans to visit a few counting centres later in the day.
Mr Tharman and his wife are expected to cast their votes at Raffles Girls’ Primary School in the evening.
Meanwhile, outgoing President Madam Halimah Yacob, who is also the country’s first female President, arrived at Chung Cheng High School (Main) around 8.10am on Friday to cast her vote. She was joined by her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also cast his vote at Crescent Girls’ School on Friday morning.
