PE 2023: ‘Tharman effect’ behind landslide win that will raise expectations of his presidency, say analysts

SINGAPORE — Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam's landslide victory in the Presidential Election is a clear reflection of his immense popularity and the effectiveness of his campaign, but the strong mandate he has received means that expectations will also be high for him to make good on his promises to voters, analysts said.

The former Senior Minister has garnered repeated solid wins for the People’s Action Party (PAP) when contesting the General Elections in his stomping ground of Jurong Group Representation Constituency.

But analysts noted that the Presidential Election is a different ballgame, adding that Mr Tharman’s 70.4 per cent vote share in a three-cornered fight and on the national stage is remarkable.

His rivals Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent of the more than 2.4 million votes cast respectively.

Dr Felix Tan from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said much of the numbers could be chalked up to the “Tharman effect”.

“Over the many years, with a lot of people saying and hoping that Mr Tharman would become our next Prime Minister… that sort of support has resulted in what we saw (on Sept 1),” said Dr Tan.

Beyond reflecting his popularity as a politician, the landslide victory also shows that he had gotten strong buy-in from voters for his campaign message, that he is an independent thinker despite his years as a career civil servant and PAP minister, said Dr Tan.

“Even though there were a lot of establishment versus anti- establishment sentiments during the campaigning period, I think that the level of support for Mr Tharman reflects that he is (seen as) an independent candidate — or an independent enough candidate — away from the establishment.”

Noting that Mr Tharman had just resigned from the PAP in July, Associate Professor Eugene Tan of Singapore Management University said that he had a “very short transition” to showcase that he had other qualities to offer that were more compelling and important than his prior party affiliation.

“I think it was his own personal qualities — that reputation for being independent-minded,” said Assoc Prof Tan, on what ultimately helped Mr Tharman win such a landslide.

Assoc Prof Tan added that the results show Singaporeans did not see the Presidential Election as a proxy-General Election (GE), and that Mr Tharman managed to garner votes from those who would typically vote for opposition parties in a GE.

This is because a third of Singaporeans typically vote for the opposition in GEs, yet Mr Tan Kin Lian, whose campaign was endorsed by several opposition politicians, only garnered 13.88 per cent of the votes.

“The call (by opposition politicians) to try to get their supporters, their members, to vote for Mr Tan Kian Lian obviously didn't have that much traction,” Assoc Prof Tan said.

Rather, analysts noted that Mr Tan’s campaign strategy had an opposite effect — voters found these calls too “polarising”, hence resulting in a big swing towards Mr Tharman, who represents familiarity and reliability.

Senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore Mustafa Izzuddin said the overall results showed that voters in the middle ground erred on the side of caution.