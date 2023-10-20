PE 2023: Tharman spent S$738,717 on campaign, highest among the 3 candidates

SINGAPORE — Newly sworn-in President Tharman Shanmugaratnam spent a total of S$738,717 on his election campaign, the highest among the three candidates in this year's Presidential Election.

This was according to the candidates' election expenses declarations, which were made available for inspection on the Election Department's (ELD) website on Friday (Oct 20).

As for the other two candidates, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song's expenses totalled S$312,131, while former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian's expenses were S$71,366.

This is the first time that returns on election expenses and candidates' accompanying declarations have been available for public inspection online after an election.

Each candidate was allowed to spend up to S$812,822.10 on their campaign.

This was based on the maximum spending limit in the Presidential Elections Act — which is S$600,000 or 30 cents per registered voter, whichever is greater.

Under the Act, the principal election agent of every candidate must submit a return on election expenses as well as the declarations by both the principal election agent and the candidate to the Returning Officer.

This must be done so within 31 days after the election result is published in the Government Gazette.

Advertising expenses took up the bulk of the candidates' spending.

Mr Tharman's election advertising expenses came up to S$623,091, while Mr Ng's were S$281,859. Mr Tan's advertising expenses totalled S$69,498.

Apart from advertising, money was also spent on transport, refreshments for candidate's volunteers and logistics, among others.

"The returns and declarations are required to ensure accountability and transparency over each candidate’s campaign finances," the ELD said in a press release on Thursday.

In the declarations made available on Friday, President Tharman received a total of S$800,000 in donations to his campaign. The other two candidates did not receive any donations.

A spokesperson for Mr Tharman's campaign said on Friday that since the total expenditures incurred were less than the donations received, the team will be "returning the excess to the donors in proportion to their donations".