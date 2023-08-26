PE 2023: Too 'simplistic' to reduce presidential race to past affiliations, says Tharman

SINGAPORE — The Presidential Election is too important of a leadership contest to “reduce it to simplicities” of past affiliations, said presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Aug 26), adding that it would be a pity to rule out people in such an “artificial” manner.

“I would say it would have been a great pity if we had to rule out Mr Ong Teng Cheong, Dr Tan Cheng Bock and several others (from past elections),” said Mr Tharman at the sidelines of a walkabout at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre.

The late Mr Ong was a leader in the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and a Deputy Prime Minister who resigned in 1993 to stand as Singapore's first elected President in the same year. Dr Tan was a long-time PAP Member of Parliament until 2006.

Mr Tharman said this when asked by TODAY to comment on recent statements made by fellow candidate Ng Kok Song about how candidates who had links with political parties until recently were not “in spirit” of the Constitution.

Resigning from political appointments shortly before being nominated as a presidential candidate technically complies with the Constitution’s requirement for candidates to not belong to any political party, but “misses the spirit of it”, Mr Ng said on Thursday.

Mr Ng also said the next day that those who have taken on the role of President since 1991 had been endorsed by the ruling party. He also asserted being the only candidate with "no party", noting that Mr Tan Kin Lian had opposition party members as his assentors.

His comments appeared to be aimed at Mr Tharman, who was formerly Senior Minister until his resignation from the party and government in July.

During his interview on Saturday, Mr Tharman denied being endorsed by any party.

Mr Tharman added that besides former party members like Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Ong Teng Cheong, it would also be a pity to exclude people in the public sector track who were not ministers but “whose positions were there because they were appointed by ministers”.

“We can't look in an artificial way at past affiliations, which party we were once part of, or maybe which party we voted for,” he said.

“Some people have voted for the same party all their lives, does that make them not independent when they take on a position like this?”

He reiterated that voters should look at the character of the candidate and what they are bringing to the future — a message he has brought up often throughout his campaign — and ought not to reduce the Presidential Elections to a contest involving each candidate's past affiliations.

“And when you do reduce it to the simplicity of past affiliations, I must say there are more affiliations that each of the candidates have, besides mere membership of the PAP,” he said.