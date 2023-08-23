PE 2023: 'What's the point of hanging up and then destroying them?' No banners, posters for Ng Kok Song's campaign

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song will not be putting up posters and banners as part of his campaign, as this would be environmentally unfriendly, he said on Wednesday (Aug 23).

“What’s the point of making posters and banners, hang them up for a few days, take them down and then send them to be destroyed as waste?” said the 75-year-old, who was speaking to the media while on a walkabout at Amoy Street Food Centre on Wednesday (Aug 23) a day after being confirmed as one of the three candidates in the Presidential Election.

“I feel that what we do has got to be compatible with our desire to have a more sustainable country,” he said.

Instead of banners and posters, he has instead been devoting his time and resources to social media, where he hopes to reach tech-savvy voters who can then help spread his message to their older family members, he said.

“And these are the younger Singaporeans, I think they make up about maybe 15 to 17 per cent of the voting population. So, they are crucial.”

He added that another reason why he would not be using posters and banners was because he had very limited resources: “I don’t have the manpower resources or the party machinery to hang up posters on lamposts all over the island."

He will still, however, distribute pamphlets as he goes on his walkabouts.

“But we will keep that to a minimum so that we can be as environmentally friendly as possible,” he added.

Mr Ng was at Amoy Street Food Centre, near his former workplace GIC, to greet the lunch crowd with his fiancee Sybil Lau, 45, and younger brother Charles Ng, 60.

He took pictures with many office workers, and patrons at the food centre, as his team gave out pamphlets to the public.

'SOFT POWER MUST HAVE SOME EXPERTISE'

Earlier on Wednesday, fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian had told reporters that if he were elected, he would use the "soft power" of the presidency to influence policies around cost of living, housing and ensuring secure jobs to provide stability and progress.

When asked for his response to this, Mr Ng said: “I think for soft power to be exercised, the soft power must have some expertise and some credibility."

He added: “And secondly, that soft power has got to be exercised within closed doors, because it is not the responsibility of the President to make policies, it is not the business of the President to make trouble for the Government.”

He added that if elected, any advice that he gives as a President has to thus be exercised “gently and behind closed doors”.

