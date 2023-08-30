PE 2023: Workers' Party not endorsing any candidate, says qualifying criteria skewed towards 'PAP-approved candidates'

SINGAPORE — The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Aug 30) said that it does not endorse any candidate in the upcoming presidential elections and reiterated its objection to the elected presidency.

"The Workers’ Party believes that the current qualifying criteria for presidential candidates is skewed towards PAP (People's Action Party)-approved candidates and the EP (elected presidency) in its current form undermines parliamentary democracy," the party said in a statement sent to media.

"It also serves as an unnecessary source of gridlock — one that could potentially cripple a non-PAP government within its first term — and is an alternative power centre that could lead to political impasses."

The WP also said that it has consistently voiced its objection to and called for the abolishment of the elected presidency and to revert to a ceremonial presidency, and that it had been the party’s position for over three decades.

The WP added that it does not call upon its members or volunteers to assist any of the presidential candidates in any official capacity either.

WP's statement comes after former 2011 presidential candidate and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Tan Cheng Bock announced his support of Mr Tan Kin Lian, adding that the endorsement was in his "personal capacity" and that he was not there as a politician for this election.

PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai had since issued a memo to party members to assure them that the party will not be endorsing any candidate for the Presidential Election.

Singaporeans will head to the polls for the presidential elections on Friday, Sept 1.