Pedestrian dies after accident in CTE tunnel, 35-year-old car driver helping with police probe

Singapore — A male pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) near the Cairnhill Circle exit early on Thursday morning (June 29)

In response to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway at about 6am on Thursday.

The 40-year pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

“A 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations,” said the police.

A 31-second dashcam video of the aftermath of the accident posted on TikTok by user ryesman showed one lane of the CTE tunnel cordoned off and occupied by a recovery truck and police vehicles.

Two white cars — a saloon and a sports utility vehicle — could also be seen on the lane, along with police officers, an ambulance and a white sheet on the ground.

Expressway tunnels are usually not readily accessible to pedestrians and it is unclear how the deceased in Thursday’s accident ended up there.

Police investigations are ongoing.