PM Lee and DPM Wong didn’t disclose Iswaran’s arrest, so as not to deviate from CPIB's statement on 'operational matters': PMO

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong did not state that Transport Minister S Iswaran had been arrested when they spoke about the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's (CPIB) Probe on July 12 as disclosing such information was CPIB's "call to make", the Pofma Office said on Thursday (July 20).

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office said this in a media release stating that it had issued a Correction Notice to a political blog called Political Sophistry over an article about the probe, including statements made by Mr Lee and Mr Wong.

The Pofma Office said that when Mr Lee and Mr Wong spoke about the probe on July 12, they had said that Mr Iswaran was assisting CPIB with an investigation.

"PM (Lee) and DPM (Wong) did not want to deviate from what CPIB had announced in its statement since this is related to operational matters," the statement read.

A media release stated that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms Indranee Rajah had instructed the Pofma Office to issue a Correction Direction to sociopolitical website Political Sophistry for their article titled “Upfront and transparent? A timeline of the CPIB investigation into Transport Minister Iswaran”, published on July 16, 2023.

The media release said that the article had falsely stated that Mr Lee and Mr Wong did not want to disclose the fact of Mr Iswaran’s arrest on July 12 because it was "politically embarrassing", and that on the same day, Mr Wong deliberately withheld information that two arrests had been made in connection with the case because he wanted to conceal the truth.

The media release added that CPIB had issued a press release on July 12 stating that Mr Iswaran was assisting CPIB with an investigation.

Later on July 14, CPIB provided an update in response to media queries, stating that Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong Beng Seng had been arrested on July 11, and subsequently released on bail.

"Political Sophistry will be required to carry a correction notice at the top of the article and at the top of the main page of their website, so that readers can read both versions and draw their own conclusions," the release said.

By 5.45pm on Thursday, a Correction Notice had been added to the Political Sophistry website.

The Pofma Office media statement said the public may refer to the Factually article “Corrections regarding false statements of fact in Political Sophistry article “Upfront and transparent? A timeline of the CPIB investigation into Transport Minister Iswaran” at https://www.gov.sg/article/factually200723-a.