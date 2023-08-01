PM Lee to address Iswaran's CPIB case, PAP MPs' resignations at Aug 2 Parliament sitting

SINGAPORE — The corruption investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran and the resignations of two People’s Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament (MPs), including former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, will take the spotlight at the next Parliament sitting on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making a speech, in response to questions filed by MPs for the session.

The parliamentary order paper released on Tuesday showed that out of the 122 questions filed for oral and written responses, 21 are related to the investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore’s hosting of the Formula One (F1) motorsport race.

Last month, CPIB revealed that it had arrested Mr Iswaran as well as tycoon Ong Beng Seng, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, in relation to the graft probe.

Mr Iswaran, who is on leave of absence, had worked closely with Mr Ong to launch the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

Among the MPs who have filed questions on the probe is Ms Joan Pereira, MP for Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC), who is asking if Mr Iswaran's arrest should have been announced to the public immediately as a matter of transparency.

Workers’ Party (WP) MP Louis Chua also wanted to know if the CPIB is obligated to seek the prime minister’s agreement to open formal investigations on potential offences, and if there are occasions where the prime minister has denied permission for CPIB to proceed with investigations.

Mr Sharael Taha, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP, asked if the investigation into Mr Ong, who owns the rights to the F1 Grand Prix, will affect the seven-year contract extension for Singapore to host the night race until 2028.

Apart from this, Mr Lee’s ministerial statement will address the resignations of Mr Tan and Ms Cheng Li Hui, former MP for Tampines GRC, since the revelation of their extra-marital affair.

Mr Lee last spoken to the media on July 17 to explain the reason for their resignations.

QUESTIONS ON MAS LOSSES, COMCARE

Several MPs filed questions related to losses suffered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the last financial year.

Last month, the central bank announced a net loss of S$30.8 billion, the largest loss it has ever reported.

About 70 per cent of the net loss, or S$21.4 billion, was due to the rising Singapore dollar, resulting in negative currency translation effects on MAS’ official foreign reserves, which are used to moderate the appreciation of the Singapore dollar.

This was in tandem with efforts to combat inflation.

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee wants to know if MAS plans to increase the interest yields and payments of its Treasury bills and bonds where applicable, to encourage a higher level of savings so as to maintain a strong Singapore dollar policy and curb losses. Treasury bills and bonds are low-risk, short-term Singapore Government Securities that can be traded.

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim from Sengkang GRC is asking the prime minister how much the reported losses by MAS can be attributed to losses from currency interventions, changes in valuation, investment exposure and other sources.

On a different matter, several MPs filed questions in relation to the widening of income benchmarks for ComCare, a government financial aid scheme for lower-income households.

Last month, the Ministry for Social and Family Development raised the per capita household income benchmark for ComCare’s Short-to-Medium Term Assistance from S$650 and below to S$800 and below.

Mr Sharael (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) is asking Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, for the projected number of families who will be eligible for ComCare support after this change.

He also wanted to know if the ministry will reach out to families who are now eligible under the new criteria.

East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan is asking if there has been an increase in the number of financial assistance requests received between 2020 and 2023, and if the requests that do not qualify for financial aid are due to the per capita household income criteria.

WHAT PARLIAMENT WILL DEBATE

The House will debate two Bills during this week’s sitting.

They are changes to the Constitution that will allow the oath of renunciation, allegiance and loyalty to be taken through live television link or live video link. This oath must be taken by those who are acquiring Singapore citizenship by registration.

Related to this, Parliament will debate the Oaths, Declarations and Notarisations (Remote Methods) Bill. If passed, it will allow a notary public, who are lawyers who provide notarisation services, to remotely exercise their powers such as administering oaths and affirmations.

Separately, Non-Constituency MPs Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party have filed a notice of motion for the House to reaffirm its commitment to the need for the Speaker of Parliament to be independent and impartial, and for Parliament to be a fair arena for all.

The motion came on the back of Mr Tan, former Speaker of Parliament, who apologised to WP MP Jamus Lim for using “unparliamentary language” that was caught on a hot mic during a Parliament session in April this year.

SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Nine Nominated MPs (NMPs) will be sworn in on Wednesday, of which all but one are serving their first terms. All NMPs will serve for a two-and-a-half-year term.The new NMPs are:

Ms Chandradas Usha Ranee

Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi

Mr Keith Chua Tiang Choon

Associate Professor Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim

Mr Ong Hua Han

Ms See Jinli

Mr Mark Lee Kean Phi

Mr Parekh Nimil Rajnikant

Mr Raj Joshua Thomas will serve for a second term.