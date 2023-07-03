Handling of Ridout Road bungalow rentals shows Govt's commitment to incorruptibility, says PM Lee who retains 'full confidence' in cleared ministers



SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that when he first learnt that two of his Cabinet ministers had rented Ridout Road black-and-white bungalows, he had "every confidence" that the transactions would have been handled properly.

Nevertheless, he had ordered a probe into the matter by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) over any possible illegality and a separate complementary review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean into the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) processes and practices.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (July 3), Mr Lee said it was important to carry out the probes and present their finding to the House as a basis for informed discussion to demonstrate that the Government has not compromised on its “stringent standards” of honesty and incorruptibility.

Mr Lee also had a parliamentary exchange with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on whether Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam’s action in asking a senior civil servant for a list of public properties to rent instead of approaching SLA directly was appropriate

He later responded to a question by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai on questions over a perceived conflict of interest.

Mr Lee's statements came after Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides of the aisle spoke for about five hours on the rental of state properties at Ridout Road by Mr Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Last week, the findings by the CPIB and Mr Teo were released publicly, clearing both ministers of any wrongdoing in relation to the rental of the properties.

"As PM, my duty is not just to be satisfied that legally there was no wrongdoing, but whether, quite apart from the law, there was any other kind of misconduct or impropriety," Mr Lee said.

"Ministers Shanmugam and Balakrishnan have done nothing wrong and they retain my full confidence," he said.

"But this accounting in Parliament is not just to resolve the issue of the rentals on black-and-white properties in Ridout Road. important as that is, it's also a demonstration of how the PAP is determined to uphold the standards which it has set itself from the beginning in 1959."

Mr Teo, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, as well as Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan on Monday each gave ministerial statements on the matter, with MPs filing questions and clarifications.

MINISTERS’ ACCOMMODATION A MATTER OF ‘PERSONAL CHOICE’: PM

In his speech, Mr Lee said that ministers in Singapore are paid a “realistic, competitive, clean wage” with no perks nor official house.

“Therefore, where ministers decide to live, whether they want to rent, whether they want to buy. These are personal choices,” said Mr Lee.

“And thus I see nothing wrong with ministers renting properties from SLA or for that matter from a private landlord, provided it's properly done and all procedures are followed.”

Mr Lee said that he first learnt about the Ridout Road rentals, he did not believe there would have been any wrongdoing involved.

“I had every confidence that my ministers, and the SLA officials who dealt with them, would have done the right things, and handled the rentals properly,” he said.

Nonetheless, as the issue continued garnering public interest after SLA issued a statement in May, Mr Lee agreed to a request by the two ministers for an independent probe by asking the CPIB to look into the matter “notwithstanding my confidence in them (the ministers) and in the system”.

Even though the CPIB's probe extended to broader issues such as whether the ministers were accorded preferential treatment or given privileged information, Mr Lee wanted those issues to be examined “more thoroughly” and thus tasked Mr Teo to do a review as well.

To this end, Mr Lee tasked Mr Teo "to show that I have every intention to maintain the Government’s and the PAP’s (People's Action Party) longstanding, high and stringent standards of integrity and propriety".

"I wanted to put my most experienced, most qualified, for this purpose, most capable person on the job," said Mr Lee.

Earlier in the day, some MPs had queried if Mr Teo was the right person to head the probe as Mr Shanmugam had told Mr Teo that he had recused himself from the decision making process over his Ridout Road rental and that Mr Teo was the "backstop" on the matter should any matters arise.

However, Mr Lee noted that no such issue arose and “nothing was ever raised” with Mr Teo.

Mr Lee also noted that some parties, including MPs, have suggested that Mr Teo was not “sufficiently independent” by virtue of him being a minister.

“I take a different view,” said Mr Lee, adding that it was the prime minister’s responsibility to set the standards of ethics and propriety.

“Ultimately, the prime minister is still accountable and he has to justify his position here – to Parliament – and answer to Singaporeans at the ballot box. That is how our system works, that is how it has been kept clean. That is my general approach, and the attitude I have taken in this case,” he said.

Mr Lee said it was important that MPs were given full opportunity to ask questions and clarify doubts on the matter in Parliament.

He added that "in this case, we have investigated it, the ministers have been cleared".

"In other cases which come up, we will investigate it and whichever way the facts fall out, it will be taken to the logical conclusion,” he added.

“This is the foundation not just for the people’s trust in the PAP Government, but for the integrity and good functioning of our political system.”