PM Lee says he should have ‘forced the issue earlier’ after learning of PAP MPs' affair, instead of protecting their families

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Aug 2) said that in hindsight, after learning of an extramarital affair between former lawmakers Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui, he should have “forced the issue earlier” rather than place "perhaps too much" weight on protecting their families.

“By giving the matter some time, I had hoped to give them a softer exit, and save them and their families the pain and embarrassment that they are suffering now,” Mr Lee told the House, during a ministerial statement in parliament.

"Regrettably, in the end, Mr Tan and Ms Cheng did not stop the affair, and both had to go."

The affair emerged in the public eye on July 17 when Mr Tan – a former Speaker of Parliament – and Ms Cheng – an ex-Member of Parliament – resigned from both parliament and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Lee told the media during a press conference then that he was first alerted to it after the last General Election held in July 2020.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee explained his approach and thinking in relation to the affair, while reiterating that the two MPs were separately spoken to and counselled. Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng said they would stop the affair but did not.

Mr Lee spoke to Mr Tan about it most recently in February. Mr Tan admitted his mistake and offered his resignation at the time.

Mr Lee accepted this but told him that he had to first ensure that residents in Mr Tan's Kembangan-Chai Chee ward under the Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency were taken care of. His affair with Ms Cheng also had to stop, said Mr Lee.

A few weeks ago, Mr Lee decided that the pair had to resign after he came across information that strongly suggested they had continued the affair, he added.

Around the same time, a video clip of Mr Tan caught on a hot mic using unparliamentary language was circulating online.

Mr Lee told the House on Wednesday: “I have been asked: Why did I take so long, more than 2 years, to act? It is a fair question.

"In retrospect – and certainly now knowing how things eventually turned out – I agree. I should have forced the issue earlier.”

Mr Lee said these relationships “happen from time to time” and will undoubtedly happen again in the future.

In such cases, what the PAP does depends on several factors: The circumstances, how inappropriate or scandalous the behaviour was, and the family situations. The party also has to be conscious of the impact on innocent parties, particularly the spouses and children, Mr Lee noted.

“This is not a new position – it reflects the PAP’s long-standing practice, since the days of Mr Lee Kuan Yew,” said Mr Lee, referring to Singapore’s founding prime minister.

Mr Lee said that while there was no single template applying to all extramarital affairs, there can be at least three situations.

In the first situation where the involved individuals are spoken to and if they stop the matter, it ends there with no further action to be taken, said Mr Lee.

“The second situation – where immediate action has to be taken. For example, when one party has supervisory power over the other party. We have in the past taken immediate action in a few cases,” he added.

“Third situation – where the relationship raises some questions of propriety, beyond it being an extramarital affair per se. The parties will be talked to, but the matter cannot end there.

“Even if the affair stops, some action has to follow but what that action is and when it is taken, depends on the nature of the facts and the boundaries that have been transgressed.”

Mr Lee said Mr Tan’s and Ms Cheng’s affair fell into the third category.

He asked members of the House to consider if they would object to having the Speaker being married to an MP.

“I think the answer is no – that would be perfectly all right. There is no direct reporting line between the Speaker and an MP. Thus, an open, legitimate relationship between the Speaker and an MP is not in itself objectionable,” Mr Lee said.

He added that while this situation did not fall into the category where immediate action had to be taken, the Speaker has some official capacity vis-a-vis MPs, which puts other MPs and staff in an “awkward position”.

“After I spoke to Mr Tan in November 2020, he told me that the relationship would end. I took it to be so. I therefore felt there was some leeway to take some time, to decide what further steps to take,” Mr Lee said.

In this context, Mr Lee offered some possible actions that could have followed.

“On the basis that the extramarital affair had stopped, I would have asked Mr Tan to step down as Speaker sometime before the end of the term, but in a way which would reduce the public embarrassment to him and his family,” he said.

“As to whether one or both should also resign as MPs – I hadn’t decided at that time, but quite likely both would have had to leave at some point.

"On reflection, as I said, I should have forced the issue earlier, certainly before mid-term,” Mr Lee added.

The Prime Minister also told the House that while there was no doubt that Mr Tan and Ms Cheng behaved improperly, innocent family members were involved.

“Likewise for the case involving a former member across the aisle, in the Workers’ Party (WP). All their families are suffering,” Mr Lee said.

Two days after Mr Tan and Ms Cheng resigned, WP senior members Leon Perera – who was MP for Aljunied GRC – and Nicole Seah also resigned from the opposition party over an affair.

Mr Lee added: "I hope that MPs and the public can empathise and have compassion for the families, and give them the privacy and space they need to heal.”