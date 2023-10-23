Police investigating after near-collision between cyclists, taxi on Middle Road leads to confrontation

SINGAPORE — The police are investigating after a video showing a heated confrontation between a group of road cyclists and a ComfortDelGro taxi driver on Middle Road went viral on Saturday (Oct 21).

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at the junction of Victoria Street and Middle Road at about 8.30am on Saturday.

In the footage uploaded to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, five cyclists can be seen riding on the centre and left lanes of the three-lane road behind the blue taxi.

The taxi then abruptly stops before a traffic light, about one car's length away from the vehicle in front of it.

This sudden move causes a near-collision between one of the cyclists and the rear of the taxi. Following this, the group is seen surrounding the taxi to confront the driver.

In a separate video apparently filmed by one of the cyclists, the two parties could be heard hurling vulgarities at each other throughout the argument.

One cyclist is heard asking the taxi driver why he had abruptly braked, saying: "You see you jam brake, the car in front (of his taxi) is so far away."

The taxi driver is then heard shouting vulgarities at the group, saying "you don't need to ask me why I jam brake" before pushing his way past the front of his vehicle.

Another cyclist clad in grey is then seen falling to the ground with his bicycle.

The police said that a 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) on-road rules for cyclists, cyclists must always ride as close as possible to the far left edge of roads so that traffic may overtake them safely.

In January 2022, the LTA also introduced a new rule mandating that when cycling in groups, cyclists must keep to a maximum length of five bicycles. This means a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast.

Investigations are ongoing.

TODAY has reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment on the incident.