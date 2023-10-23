Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Police investigating after near-collision between cyclists, taxi on Middle Road leads to confrontation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigating after near-collision between cyclists, taxi on Middle Road leads to confrontation

SINGAPORE — The police are investigating after a video showing a heated confrontation between a group of road cyclists and a ComfortDelGro taxi driver on Middle Road went viral on Saturday (Oct 21).

A screengrab of a video on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the group of cyclists surrounding the ComfortDelGro taxi in the confrontation. SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

A screengrab of a video on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the group of cyclists surrounding the ComfortDelGro taxi in the confrontation.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — The police are investigating after a video showing a heated confrontation between a group of road cyclists and a ComfortDelGro taxi driver on Middle Road went viral on Saturday (Oct 21).

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at the junction of Victoria Street and Middle Road at about 8.30am on Saturday.

In the footage uploaded to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, five cyclists can be seen riding on the centre and left lanes of the three-lane road behind the blue taxi.

The taxi then abruptly stops before a traffic light, about one car's length away from the vehicle in front of it.

This sudden move causes a near-collision between one of the cyclists and the rear of the taxi. Following this, the group is seen surrounding the taxi to confront the driver. 

In a separate video apparently filmed by one of the cyclists, the two parties could be heard hurling vulgarities at each other throughout the argument.

One cyclist is heard asking the taxi driver why he had abruptly braked, saying: "You see you jam brake, the car in front (of his taxi) is so far away."

The taxi driver is then heard shouting vulgarities at the group, saying "you don't need to ask me why I jam brake" before pushing his way past the front of his vehicle.

Another cyclist clad in grey is then seen falling to the ground with his bicycle.

The police said that a 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) on-road rules for cyclists, cyclists must always ride as close as possible to the far left edge of roads so that traffic may overtake them safely.

In January 2022, the LTA also introduced a new rule mandating that when cycling in groups, cyclists must keep to a maximum length of five bicycles. This means a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast. 

Investigations are ongoing.

TODAY has reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment on the incident.

Related topics

cyclists

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.