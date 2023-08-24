Police issue permit for election meeting by presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a permit for an election meeting to be held by presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (Aug 25).

The permit is for an indoor election meeting from 5pm to 10pm at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

"Entry to this election meeting is strictly for those who have successfully registered with the organiser," SPF said in a news release.

According to an invitiation, the meeting was described as a town hall.

Earlier this month, the Elections Department said that rallies were not encouraged for the Presidential Election but candidates who still want to hold election meetings can do so, but will need to get approval from venue owners before applying for police permits.

"Due to safety and security considerations, it is preferable that election meetings, if any, be held at sports stadiums or indoor venues," ELD said on Aug 12.

Applications for police permits must be submitted at least two days before the intended dates of their election meetings.

Singaporeans will vote for the country's ninth president on Sept 1.

Besides Mr Tharman, the other two candidates are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian. CNA