2 police officers charged with misappropriating money seized from suspects they were probing

SINGAPORE — Two police officers were charged on Friday (Aug 11) after they allegedly misappropriated money that was seized or retrieved from accused persons in cases that they had investigated while on official duty.

In a press statement on Friday, the police said that the alleged offences were uncovered after regular case reviews, where "due diligence probes" were also done on the financial status of officers.

In this instance, the cases that were investigated by the two officers were thoroughly reviewed by the police and later referred to its internal affairs office for investigations.

Mohamed Bin Mohamed Jalil, 52, and Mohamad Danial Mohamad Nazali, 34, face multiple counts of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, with the latter also charged with evasion of parking fees and forgery.

WHAT HAPPENED

Between 2017 and 2020, while investigating several cases, Danial allegedly misappropriated money that was paid as restitution by accused persons, as well as proceeds of crime that were seized for forfeiture to the state.

He also allegedly forged acknowledgement receipts on many occasions to make it appear to his supervisor that restitution processes were followed.

Danial was arrested on Oct 17, 2020 and suspended from duty five days later.

Then, on Oct 13 last year, a police report was filed and it was discovered that Danial had worked as a taxi driver while under interdiction.

He had allegedly evaded parking charges on several occasions between Nov 3, 2021 and Feb 18, 2022.

“Internal disciplinary action will be taken against him for moonlighting while under interdiction, after the conclusion of his criminal cases,” the police said in their statement.

In the case of Mohamed, he allegedly misappropriated money paid as restitution by accused persons between 2013 and 2017 while he was investigating a 2012 case.

He was arrested on July 13, 2020 and suspended from duty three days later.

The police said that they regularly conduct audits of cases, and supervisors are duly alerted when any lapses are detected.

This is to ensure that the investigation process is fair and robust.

“The Singapore Police Force will review outstanding compensation matters upon the conclusion of Mohamed’s and Danial’s criminal cases, and the victims will be contacted accordingly."