Police seize S$1b in cash, properties, cars, luxury bags in money laundering and forgery probe; 10 foreigners nabbed

SINGAPORE — The police on Tuesday (Aug 15) seized close to S$1 billion in cash and assets, including 94 properties, 50 vehicles and 270 pieces of jewellery, and arrested 10 foreign nationals believed to be laundering the proceeds of crimes committed overseas.

The police also seized more than 35 related bank accounts with a total estimated balance of more than S$110 million.

More than 400 officers were involved in simultaneous raids at several locations islandwide on Tuesday, including residences such as good class bungalows (GCB) and condominiums.

The 10 arrested, aged between 31 and 44, were suspected of being involved in forgery or laundering the proceeds of crime from their overseas organised crime activities — including scams and online gambling. They were charged on Wednesday.

They are believed to be connected to each other. Among those arrested are:

A 40-year-old male Cypriot national who was nabbed at his residence at a GCB along Ewart Park.

He was also found in possession of other foreign passports believed to be issued by China and Cambodia.

According to the police, the man allegedly jumped out of the second-floor balcony of the bungalow when the police came.

He was later found by the police to be hiding in a drain.

The police seized cash of more than S$2.1 million and other foreign currencies from the man, and issued prohibition of disposal orders for 13 properties and five vehicles with an estimated value of more than S$118 million.

A 42-year-old male Turkish national who was arrested at his residence at a GCB along Bishopsgate.

The police seized close to S$720,000 in cash and other foreign currencies, one electronic device, 36 luxury watches and bags.

The police also issued prohibition of disposal orders for four properties and three vehicles with an estimated value of more than S$29 million, as well as bottles of liquor and wine.

The police also froze two related bank accounts with a total balance of more than S$1.18 million and other foreign currencies.

A 44-year-old male Chinese national and a 43-year-old female Chinese national who were arrested at their residence, a bungalow along Pearl Island at Sentosa Cove.

The man was found in possession of a passport believed to be issued by St Kitts and Nevis and the woman was found with other foreign passports believed to be issued by the Dominican Republic and Turkey.

The police seized cash of more than S$7.6 million and other foreign currencies, and issued prohibition of disposal orders for nine properties and five vehicles with an estimated value of more than S$106 million.

The police also froze a related bank account with a total balance of more than S$22 million and other foreign currencies.