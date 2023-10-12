Possible to deplore treatment of Palestinians yet condemn 'shocking, horrifying' terror attack by Hamas: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE — It is possible to deplore how Palestinians have been treated over the years while still, unequivocally, condemning the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel over the weekend by Palestinian militant group Hamas, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Oct 12).

Speaking to reporters, he added that Singapore’s support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is well-known and has been stated repeatedly.

Mr Shanmugam's comments follow the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent declaration of war the next day.

“The kidnapping and unjustified murder of children — the acts of cruelty are shocking, and horrifying. And this extreme violence must be condemned in clear, unequivocal terms. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Saturday’s attack — reported to be the worst in Israel’s 75-year history — has seen a total of 1,200 people killed, according to Israeli forces. In Gaza, officials reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel’s sustained strikes on the Palestinian enclave since.

Asked how Israel should respond, Mr Shanmugam said: “We don’t control Israel’s response. But I think it’s fair to say that any response has to be consistent with international law and international rules of war. And you can see, several countries have made this point.”

Mr Shanmugam also said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is evoking strong and divisive views across the world, including in Southeast Asia, but Singaporeans must not let these external events affect our “precious peace” and destabilise us.

“We condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence, but we must not let these events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore," he said.

In a separate letter of condolence penned by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Mr Netanyahu on Oct 8, Mr Lee said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many Israeli lives” as a result of Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Israel, especially the families of the victims, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“I am confident that Israel will remain strong and united to overcome the difficult challenges ahead.”