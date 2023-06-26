trending: Netizens amused by President Halimah lookalike at NDP rehearsal

SINGAPORE — National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals are underway in preparation for this year’s extravaganza. Amid exciting displays of fighter jets and fireworks, one particular segment during the NDP rehearsals have caught netizens' eyes.

Donning a pair of spectacles, a red blouse, white hijab and a string of pearl necklace, the stand-in for President Halimah Yacob during last Saturday's (June 24) NDP rehearsal went viral on TikTok for her uncanny resemblance to the President.

Her outfit was a close replica of Mdm Halimah's outfit at previous parades.

NDP volunteers or other involved personnel are often roped in as stand-ins for VIPs like President Halimah and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during NDP rehearsals.

In one TikTok video, Mdm Halimah’s stand-in was seen making rounds in the parade, carrying out customary greetings to members of the parade and waving the Singapore flag as she exited the parade in a buggy.

“There was a brief pause from the crowd when 'Halimah' first stepped out of the car,” said the TikTok creator.

Perhaps the audience in the crowd was in awe at the striking resemblance between Mdm Halimah and her stand-in?

Netizens appreciated the meticulous attempt at replicating Mdm Halimah’s attire.

“(Did) she borrow (President) Halimah Yacob’s clothes?” said one.

Another commented that the stand-in even got her accessories right: “Right down to the pearls.”