#trending: Netizens amused by President Halimah lookalike at NDP rehearsal
SINGAPORE — National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals are underway in preparation for this year’s extravaganza. Amid exciting displays of fighter jets and fireworks, one particular segment during the NDP rehearsals have caught netizens' eyes.
- A stand-in for President Halimah Yacob during the NDP rehearsals gained attention on TikTok for her striking resemblance to the President
- Netizens praised the stand-in's meticulous replication of the President's attire
- Some joked that she borrowed Mdm Halimah's clothes
- Videos of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's stand-in also circulated on TikTok, with netizens commenting that the stand-in was visibly younger than Mr Lee
Donning a pair of spectacles, a red blouse, white hijab and a string of pearl necklace, the stand-in for President Halimah Yacob during last Saturday's (June 24) NDP rehearsal went viral on TikTok for her uncanny resemblance to the President.
Her outfit was a close replica of Mdm Halimah's outfit at previous parades.
NDP volunteers or other involved personnel are often roped in as stand-ins for VIPs like President Halimah and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during NDP rehearsals.
In one TikTok video, Mdm Halimah’s stand-in was seen making rounds in the parade, carrying out customary greetings to members of the parade and waving the Singapore flag as she exited the parade in a buggy.
“There was a brief pause from the crowd when 'Halimah' first stepped out of the car,” said the TikTok creator.
Perhaps the audience in the crowd was in awe at the striking resemblance between Mdm Halimah and her stand-in?
Netizens appreciated the meticulous attempt at replicating Mdm Halimah’s attire.
“(Did) she borrow (President) Halimah Yacob’s clothes?” said one.
Another commented that the stand-in even got her accessories right: “Right down to the pearls.”
Netizens also joked that the stand-in must enjoy playing the part: “She’s definitely feeling it… it’s her moment.”
“Channelling her inner Halimah,” a commenter quipped.
Videos of PM Lee's stand-in at the state podium also surfaced on TikTok.
Netizens commented that the visibly younger stand-in looked a tad too young for playing Mr Lee.
This year’s NDP is the first full-scale celebration since 2019 and will be held at the Padang on Aug 9.
