Watch: Inauguration of Singapore's 9th President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

SINGAPORE — President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be inaugurated as Singapore's ninth President at the Istana on Thursday (Sept 14). Former president Halimah Yacob will also be given a farewell ceremony.

Mr Tharman secured a landslide victory in the Sept 1 Presidential Election by garnering 70.41 per cent of the votes, against rival candidates Ng Kok Song, who received 15.72 per cent of the votes, and Mr Tan Kin Lian got 13.87 per cent.

Watch the farewell ceremony and inauguration here.