Presidential Election 2023: Nomination Day live updates
Presidential Election 2023: Nomination Day live updates

SINGAPORE — Three presidential hopefuls are expected to be formally announced as candidates today. Follow our live coverage here.

Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
SINGAPORE — Three presidential hopefuls are expected to be formally announced as candidates today.

Mr Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian and Tharman Shanmugaratnam are expected to arrive at the Nomination Centre around 10am. 

Nominations open at 11am and close at 12pm. The Returning Officer will announce the nominated candidates for the Presidential Election from 12.30pm. 

Follow our live coverage here for the latest updates.

