Don’t judge presidential candidates’ independence on past links to political party? George Goh, Ng Kok Song say they differ with Tharman

SINGAPORE — A day after presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he is “non-partisan” and voters should not judge a candidate's independence based on his past link to a political party and the Government, his two potential rivals argued otherwise.

Mr Ng Kok Song, 75, said on Thursday (July 27) that one’s present is related to one’s past and cannot be easily separated, while Mr George Goh, 63, said it would be difficult for Mr Tharman to establish political independence “overnight” given his history of service in the public sector and Singapore politics.

Mr Tharman had, at the launch of his election platform on Wednesday, emphasised his “independence of mind” and highlighted the difference between that and an “independence from any past affiliation with a political party”.

He added that voters should not evaluate presidential hopefuls’ independence based on their past links with the Government, as such “artificial distinctions” would risk putting off good candidates and weaken the system in the long run.

To this, Mr Ng noted that one’s present could not be easily separated from one’s past, though he acknowledged that Mr Tharman’s point about having an “independence of mind” was a “sophisticated” one.

Fielding questions from the media after a visit to Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on Thursday morning, former GIC investment chief Mr Ng said: “I think we are who we are. Our present is related to our past. We cannot easily separate our present from our past.

“My father used to advise me: When drinking water, do not forget the source. In other words, we should not forget our past, we should not forget our origin.

“And my past is that I was in the public service — 45 years in public service. And Mr Tharman served many years in the political leadership. You draw your own conclusion,” said Mr Ng, who also spent an hour speaking with vendors and stall owners on both floors of the two-story food centre and market on Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Goh also spoke with reporters after his visit to social enterprise food court Dignity Kitchen, where he helped to pack lunch treats for elderly beneficiaries living in nursing homes.

When asked about his response to comments Mr Tharman had made at the launch of his presidential bid about being “non-partisan” by nature, Mr Goh said: “For me, if I look at the candidate — if you are 20 years in the public sector, for 20 years, you’re already in the political system for so long.

“You’re inside the box for more than 20 years. If you resign, let’s say for a month or two, then you declare you become an independent candidate — for me, I think it's quite difficult. I can’t do that.”

Mr Goh added that had he been “in the box and the system” for 20 years, he thinks it would be “very hard” for him to declare “overnight” that he would be independent.