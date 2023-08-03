Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian promises 'positive, constructive' approach with Govt to 'influence' policy if elected

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian does not intend to be "an adversary to the government", but rather hopes to "collaborate" and engage in meaningful discussions with ministers to "influence" policymaking.

Mr Tan, 75, said this in a blog post on Thursday (Aug 3), explaining how he would leverage the President’s powers, if elected.

He added that he would use his office to "find alternative solutions to bring down the cost of living, ensure affordable housing for all, and secure stable jobs with a path to progress".

"I will adopt a positive, constructive, and open-minded approach and will suggest to the ministers to try out the new approaches on a small scale before fully adopting them," he said.

The former chief of NTUC Income came in last of four candidates at the 2011 Presidential Election.

On Monday, he announced that he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mr Tan had said that he submitted the application on July 11 through a proxy and will wait for the decision of the Presidential Elections Committee on the list of approved candidates before deciding whether to submit the nomination paper.

'LEVERAGE' PRESIDENT'S POWER

His post on Thursday listed three ways he would go about "influenc(ing) government policies" — by engaging with elected officials, exercising veto power and encouraging public debate.

Elaborating, Mr Tan said that he planned to “share (his) insights and proposals for alternative approaches” to government policymaking.

“By establishing a positive and constructive relationship, I can influence their decision-making processes,” he said.

In Singapore, the President can veto Government proposals, but must consult the Council of Presidential Advisers when exercising their veto powers in connection with Singapore’s reserves or the appointment of key office holders.

While acknowledging that such veto powers are "limited", Mr Tan said he will use them to "ensure that government policies align with my vision and goals".

Mr Tan also said that he would "create a platform for various stakeholders to voice their opinions and propose solutions” on issues they care about.

"A well-informed public can bring good ideas for the Government to consider alternative approaches,” Mr Tan wrote.

"It's essential to recognise that while the President can play a significant role in shaping the discourse and advocating for change, the actual implementation of policies lies with the Government and other relevant institutions," he added.

At the 2011 Presidential Election, Mr Tan competed against former deputy prime minister Tony Tan, Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock and opposition politician Tan Jee Say, securing 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.2 million votes.

He eventually lost his deposit for failing to win more than one-eighth of the total number of votes polled in the election.