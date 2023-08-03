Pritam, Puthucheary cross swords over whether Pofma requirements on Asia Sentinel was 'overreach'

SINGAPORE — Online publication Asia Sentinel was required to place a correction notice at the top of the offending article and at the top of the website's landing page so that the notice could reach as many readers as the original falsehood, said Senior Minister of State for communications and information Janil Puthucheary on Thursday (Aug 3).

Dr Puthucheary was responding in Parliament to a question by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on why the Government required the inclusion of a correction direction on both the main page of the site and on the article page which contained the false statements.

Mr Singh, who is also Workers' Party Member of Parliament for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, said that the requirement for the correction notice to be placed on the California-registered publication's main page seemed like an "overreach".

"It does sound like overreach when you potentially are almost forcing the site to shut down because you forced them to actually put the clarification on the first page which has nothing to do with the article," said Mr Singh.

Mr Singh added that he was not just concerned about Asia Sentinel, but more of the "approach of the Government" when it comes to requesting publications to put up correction notices.

The publication was in May required under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) to carry the notices. As the publication did not comply with the correction direction, access to the site has been blocked since June.

INTENTION IS TO GET AS FAR A REACH AS POSSIBLE: JANIL

Dr Puthucheary said that when a correction direction is issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information, it will "specify the form and manner in which a correction notice is to be published" with the intention of having the correction notice reach at least as large a readership as the original falsehood.

"The inclusion of the Pofma correction notice on more than one location on Asia Sentinel's website is to try and achieve the objective that I stated above," he said.

Mr Singh then asked whether there is any "threshold" by which the Government decides that a publication has to include a correction notice on both its article and main page.

"Can there not be a question of overreach when you expect the correction direction to be on the main webpage as well? Because having it on the article itself would be sufficient because then the reader would know that this particular article is the one that has been flagged out," he said.

He also asked if there has been any other correction notice issued to other sites that required them to do the same as Asia Sentinel.

Dr Puthucheary said that a correction notice could only be characterised as overreach if one felt that the inclusion of the correction notice itself was not necessary, or that it was in itself false, or if it was "inappropriate to have this viewed by as many people as possible".

"You do need to make sure that you have as much coverage as possible when you want to correct the falsity," he said, adding that not everyone will refer back to an article they already read and thus may not see the correction notice.

Dr Puthucheary added that he did not have the details on previous instances where sites have been directed to publish a correction notice on their main page, but added that he will provide Mr Singh the information separately.

Mr Singh then asked if the Asia Sentinel had been "egregious" in its publication of falsehoods, which led to the Government deciding to take the eventual course of action, which he said eventually led to Singaporeans being denied the opportunity to read other articles on the site.

He also asked if it can be expected that correction directions issued for any site will not just feature the correction direction on the offending article, but on the main webpage as well.

To this, Dr Puthucheary pointed out that the correction notice on the main page does not "in any way impede readers from accessing other articles" and that the decision to ask a site to put up a correction notice on its main page "should not be predicated on a certain number of of strikes", and is not a fixed threshold.

Instead, he said other factors need to be taken into account like the design of the website, the way in which user behaviour is guided by the website's feed, and also the kind of content the site produces, he said.