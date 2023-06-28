Ridout Road bungalow rentals: Probes, including by CPIB, find no wrongdoing or preferential treatment for Shanmugam, Balakrishnan

FINDINGS ON 26 RIDOUT ROAD

According to the CPIB review, 26 Ridout Road state property had been vacant since December 2013 without attracting bids for more than four years, and in 2018, Mr Shanmugam appointed a property agent to represent him for a rental transaction of the property.

This was after he had visited some properties since 2017, all of which had a “For Lease” sign displayed prominently on their gates.

During his visit to the property, Mr Shanmugam noticed overgrown and thick vegetation on an empty slope on land adjacent to the property. He had expressed concern that there could be a public health risk such as from snakes, mosquitoes, or fallen trees.

Through his property agent, Mr Shanmugam had initially negotiated with SLA on clearing of the adjacent land before leasing the property, at his own cost, as he was “not confident that the adjacent land would be maintained in a way that would keep the place free of health and safety issues”.

“Minister Shanmugam stated in his interview with CPIB that he had not wanted to lease the additional adjacent land as there would be legal obligations attached to leasing it,” said CPIB in its report.

However, SLA’s view was that the tenant’s responsibility would not extend to maintain the area beyond the tenant’s property boundary, and so if Mr Shanmugam were to maintain the adjacent land at his own cost, the adjacent land then had to be included into the tenancy of 26 Ridout Road.

This was agreed to, and SLA then did the fencing of the adjacent land within the property boundary, and this meant that as a result, the land size increased by about 150 per cent, from 9,350sqm to 23,164sqm.

The cost of the site clearance, replanting of greenery and fencing was S$172,000, which was initially borne by SLA and subsequently recovered from Mr Shanmugam's rent.

The cost of maintaining this additional land, approximately S$25,000 per year, was incurred by Mr Shanmugam, a cost which would otherwise be borne by SLA.

As for the guide rent, Mr Shanmugam and his agent were unaware of it. Instead, his agent studied the rental of comparable neighbouring properties and independently determining and valued the rent.

CPIB noted that in this process, Mr Shanmugam had instructed his property agent that he should not be paying less than his neighbours.

The final negotiated amount was S$26,500, which met the minimum rental to be achieved by SLA.

The repair work on the property was substantial, having not been in use since 2013, with essential repair works done by the state amounting to S$515,400 to ensure that the property was habitable, which was undertaken and borne by SLA.

On Mr Shanmugam’s end, he paid S$61,400 to build the car porch, and on top of that, over S$400,000 for additional improvement works to the state property not covered by SLA’s restoration works.

As for the tenancy agreement, Mr Shanmugam’s wife, Mrs Shanmugam, signed a nine-year agreement, broken up into three three-year blocks.

After the tenancy was first renewed in 2021, the rental of the second term was maintained at S$26,500, as determined by SLA based on prevailing market considerations.

Minister Shanmugam had also informed his ministry, MinLaw, that he would recuse himself of any discussions related to the rental of his property.

He had instructed then Senior Minister of State in MinLaw, Ms Indranee Rajah, to take over such matters, and that if the matter had to go beyond Ms Indranee, that she should approach Senior Minister Teo.

In his separate review, Mr Teo noted that Mr Shanmugam had informed him of this arrangement.

“There was no matter raised by the SLA to MinLaw during the entire rental process,” noted CPIB.

The bureau also noted that “due diligence checks” were also done before signing of the tenancy agreement for the No. 26 Ridout Road State property.

This included a declaration made by SLA made to the permanent secretary at MinLaw, that the processing of the rental transaction was properly done with no conflict of interest.

FINDINGS ON 31 RIDOUT ROAD

Dr Balakrishnan’s spouse, Mrs Balakrishnan, came across a “For Lease” sign at the 31 Ridout Road. She contacted the SLA’s appointed managing agent on Sept 11, 2018 and they negotiated a rental price.

The property had a land size of 9,157.36 sqm had been vacant since July 2013. It was listed on the state property information online website, and had been vacant for five years following two unsuccessful bids.

The managing agent named an asking rent of S$19,000, and Mrs Balakrishnan offered S$19,000 with the inclusion of essential repair works and upgrading of the toilet.

The agent rejected the toilet upgrading as it was considered to be improvement works, and Mrs Balakrishnan subsequently agreed to bear the costs of the toilet upgrading.

The asking rent for 31 Ridout Road was independently determined and valued by the managing agent, with neither Dr Balakrishnan nor Mrs Balakrishnan being aware of the guide rent.

“The SLA Leasing Department subsequently accepted the lease proposal, because the final secured rent of S$19,000 was not below the prevailing guide rent, which was S$18,800,” said CPIB.

CPIB found the managing agent had asked SLA whether there was a policy for very very important persons (VVIPs), and the SLA leasing manager replied in an email that there was no policy for VVIPs, and “all prospects and tenants were to be treated equally”.

CPIB did not reveal the intent behind the question.

“There was no preferential treatment given in the process of the rental transaction,” said CPIB.

The total cost of essential repair works borne by SLA to restore the No. 31 Ridout Road State property was S$570,500, and Dr Balakrishnan stated in his interview with CPIB that he had paid more than S$200,000 on additional improvement works to the state property.

The tenancy agreement for the property was initially over seven years, starting with a three-year tenancy, followed by two two-year blocks, and this was signed by Mrs Balakrishnan in October 2019.

After the first three-year term, Mrs Balakrishnan requested and was granted a renewal of another three years and then a two-year term instead of two two-year terms.

The rental for the second term was increased from S$19,000 to S$20,000 per month, taking into consideration the then prevailing market conditions of 2022, said CPIB.

LACK OF PRECISION OVER GUIDE RENT: CPIB

In assessing the guide rent quantum for Mr Shanmugam’s rented property, CPIB discovered that there was a lack of precision in SLA’s use of the term “guide rent”.

“As a result of this lack of precision, the earlier SLA statement dated May 12 that the offer by the tenant (S$26,500) was above the guide rent was incorrect, said CPIB in its review.

“In fact, the S$26,500 rental Mr Shanmugam paid was equal to the correct guide rent of the property.”

CPIB explained that the guide rent is intended to be the minimum rental to be achieved.

With the additional cleared land at No. 26 Ridout Road, SLA valued the minimum rental of the property at S$26,500, and so SLA had therefore assessed the guide rent to be equal to this minimum rental, i.e. S$26,500.

However, SLA assessed the guide rent to be S$24,500, and the agency’s rationale was that on top of the S$24,500, it intended to charge the tenant another S$2,000 to recover the amortised cost of works to clear and incorporate the additional land.

“This would bring the total minimum rental to the correct value of S$26,500,” said CPIB.

CPIB found that the lack of precision over the guide rent carried over into the second valuation for the renewal of the lease.

“It was discovered when CPIB investigated the matter and informed SLA,” the bureau said.

Despite this issue with the guide rent, SLA did ensure that Minister Shanmugam paid not less than S$26,500, which is the minimum rental to be achieved.

“CPIB has confirmed that this lack of precision in the process of deriving the guide rent did not result from any ill intent on the part of any SLA officers involved. It found no evidence of any mala fide abuse of position in the valuation,” it said.