Ridout Road parliamentary debate: Public officers with access to privileged information must make declaration before renting govt properties

SINGAPORE — A new standard declaration requirement will be introduced for selected groups of public officers who have access to privileged information or are involved in the leasing and valuation matters of various commercial and residential state properties, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in Parliament on Monday (July 3).

Such officers, who can influence the outcome of decisions related to such properties, will have to make this declaration before they can rent government properties managed by their agencies.

Mr Teo said this during his ministerial statement on the rental of state properties at Ridout Road by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He added that Public Service Division will work with relevant ministries and statutory boards including the Housing and Development Board, National Environment Agency and Singapore Land Authority on this.

The declaration will cover properties such as black and white bungalows, factory or office spaces, business parks, shops in neighbourhood centres as well as hawker and market stalls.

The officer will also have to declare that he has taken adequate steps to prevent any conflict of interest from arising, such as by recusing himself from overseeing or processing the transaction, said Mr Teo Chee Hean who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

He added that in addition to the declaration, the Prime Minister will also review the declarations required for property transactions for ministers and Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party.

Mr Teo had been tasked by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier in May to review and establish if proper processes had been followed by agencies and ministries in the rental of the two state properties by the two Ministers, and if there had been any wrongdoing.

In a report submitted to Mr Lee on June 28, Mr Teo found that both Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan conducted themselves properly in rental transactions and took appropriate steps to avoid any conflict of interest.

Mr Teo said that Mr Shanmugam had also recognised the potential conflict of interest from the property transaction and had declared it to him to prevent any actual conflict from arising.

“I wish also to state that as no matters were raised to me regarding any aspect of the rental transaction, I am not an involved party in the rental process,” said Mr Teo, who is Mr Shanmugam’s Cabinet colleague.