39-year-old road worker taken conscious to hospital after being hit by lorry on PIE

SINGAPORE — A 39-year-old road worker was taken conscious to hospital after he was struck by a lorry on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on July 2.

In response to TODAY’s queries on Monday (July 10), the police said they were alerted to the accident along PIE towards Changi at about 11.35pm on July 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the accident took place near the Eng Neo Avenue exit of PIE. The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a 23-second video clip posted on Facebook page Roads.sg on Sunday, a group of seven workers are seen carrying out road works in the middle of the expressway.

The 39-year-old man could then be seen trying to dash across the road in the direction of the group, before being hit by an oncoming lorry.

TODAY understands that no arrest has been made.

Police investigations are ongoing.