Knockout-style race up and down hilly Lorong Sesuai in Upper Bukit Timah draws ultramarathoners, ‘non-runners’ alike

SINGAPORE — When 27-year-old Toh Wen Sheng completed a two-hour race having climbed a total of almost 700m — about 2.5 times the height of UOB Plaza in Raffles Place — eliminating 17 competitors in the process, one might have thought he had trekked up a mountain range overseas.

But in fact, he was competing in a highly unusual race on Saturday (July 29), near some condominiums in the Upper Timah and Hillview area.

In this “never before seen” race format called “The Xterminator”, competitors would line up at the top of Lorong Sesuai and run 350m down from near the Syonan Chreito memorial to the end of the junction with Old Jurong Road, before turning back to run uphill again, ascending an elevation of 40m at an average gradient of about 11 degrees.

The last runner to run across the finish line at the top of this arduous 700m loop that runs alongside Bukit Batok Nature Park will be eliminated, or “exterminated”, as race organisers called it.

The remaining runners will then have three minutes of rest from the time the second last runner comes in, before the next round begins. This will go on, with one runner being “exterminated” each loop, until the last runner remains, and he will be crowned the winner.

This is the second time the race is being held, with the inaugural event taking place last year. It is the brainchild of Mr Ben Swee, the founder of running event organiser the Running Guild, which primarily organises ultramarathons here.

Mr Swee, who is an ultramarathoner himself, said that what inspired him to make Lorong Sesuai the location of the brutal challenge was the fact that he had run up and down the road before.

“I’ve run here a few times before… I ran over 100 laps here over 24 hours,” he said, as if describing a normal weekend run.

“After that, it dawned upon me an idea to do something crazy and fun and challenging where the last runner (up this hill) will be exterminated.

“I thought it would be something different than (a typical race) just running around a specific route," he added.

The sign ups for the race started in March through the Running Guild’s Facebook page, and 20 participants were accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.

While there was no sign-up fee, there would also be no prizes in this event that Mr Swee said was like a gathering of friends.