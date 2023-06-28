S$1,000 fine for man who operated temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without permit

SINGAPORE — A man was sentenced to a fine of S$1,000 on Wednesday (June 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September.

On Sept 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Saifullizan Shaik Osman was operating a temporary fair known as "Geylang Serai Food Festival".

The fair at Wisma Geylang Serai had started operations on Sept 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday.

During the inspection, 30 food stalls were found operating without a valid licence.

According to posts on the Wisma Geylang Serai Facebook page, which promoted the event, the fair was supported by the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct and the Business Indonesia-Singapore Association.

It was held in partnership with Wisma Geylang Serai and organised by Adex International.