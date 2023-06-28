S$1,000 fine for man who operated temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without permit
SINGAPORE — A man was sentenced to a fine of S$1,000 on Wednesday (June 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September.
On Sept 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Saifullizan Shaik Osman was operating a temporary fair known as "Geylang Serai Food Festival".
The fair at Wisma Geylang Serai had started operations on Sept 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday.
During the inspection, 30 food stalls were found operating without a valid licence.
According to posts on the Wisma Geylang Serai Facebook page, which promoted the event, the fair was supported by the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct and the Business Indonesia-Singapore Association.
It was held in partnership with Wisma Geylang Serai and organised by Adex International.
Under the Environmental Public Health Act, operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.
"This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," said the agency.
Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair starts. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licenced by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1.
"SFA will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations."
Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 for their first offence. For subsequent convictions, they may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. CNA
