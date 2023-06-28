Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

S$1,000 fine for man who operated temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without permit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

S$1,000 fine for man who operated temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without permit

SINGAPORE — A man was sentenced to a fine of S$1,000 on Wednesday (June 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September.

The temporary fair held at Wisma Geylang Serai was found operating without a valid licence on Sept 9, 2022. Singapore Food Agency

The temporary fair held at Wisma Geylang Serai was found operating without a valid licence on Sept 9, 2022.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A man was sentenced to a fine of S$1,000 on Wednesday (June 28) for illegally operating a fair at Wisma Geylang Serai last September.

On Sept 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Saifullizan Shaik Osman was operating a temporary fair known as "Geylang Serai Food Festival".

The fair at Wisma Geylang Serai had started operations on Sept 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday. 

During the inspection, 30 food stalls were found operating without a valid licence. 

According to posts on the Wisma Geylang Serai Facebook page, which promoted the event, the fair was supported by the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct and the Business Indonesia-Singapore Association. 

It was held in partnership with Wisma Geylang Serai and organised by Adex International. 

Singapore Food Agency
Thirty food stalls at the temporary fair were found operating without a valid licence.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.

"This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," said the agency. 

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair starts. Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licenced by SFA, with food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1. 

"SFA will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations." 

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 for their first offence. For subsequent convictions, they may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

Geylang Serai Singapore Food Agency

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.