Singapore

S$15,000 rental cap at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar 2024 to make event 'more affordable': Faishal Ibrahim
Crowds at the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar on March 26, 2023. Raj Nadarajan/TODAY

Crowds at the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar on March 26, 2023.

Loraine Lee
By Loraine Lee
Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
SINGAPORE — A rental cap of S$15,000 per booth will be set during next year's Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar to make the event more affordable.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced this in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 30).

The move comes amid skyrocketing rentals for the annual event in recent years.

"We hear you. For Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024, we are taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers," Associate Professor Faishal wrote.

He added that the cap will make items "more cost-effective", benefiting consumers. 

Tenders for the bazaar have opened. According to the government procurement site GeBiz, the tender for operators keen to run next year's bazaar closes on Nov 23.

During this year's bazaar — which ran from March 17 to April 21 — vendors told TODAY that rental prices have been rising sharply.

In some cases, the daily rates had doubled compared with pre-Covid years.

Rental prices for 2023's bazaar reached as high as about S$25,000 per booth. This is up from 2022's record of S$21,000, according to organiser Wisma Geylang Serai.

The tender for this year's Geylang Serai bazaar was awarded to a consortium of three companies — TLK Events Management, Enniche Global Trading and S-Lite Events — at a value of S$2.26 million.

Companies that organise bazaars told TODAY that tender values — the amount they pay to the People's Association to organise such fairs — add to the costs of running the event.

