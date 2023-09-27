Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games

After missing out on a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, the third time proved the charm for

as he won Singapore’s second gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sept 27).

NINGBO (China) —sailor Ryan Lo

Lo clinched victory in the ILCA7 event after the medal race on Wednesday was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Based on the ranking from the opening series, he finished top in the event.

The gold medal means Lo has secured a quota spot for Singapore at next year’s Paris Olympics. A quota place guarantees that an athlete from Singapore will be competing in the event at the Olympics.

Lo finished with a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games. He also has an Optimist bronze from 2010 to his name.

On Tuesday, there were two silvers and two bronzes for Singapore, courtesy of Justin Liu and Denise Lim (Nacra 17) and Isaac Goh (boys' ILCA4), as well as Keira Carlyle (girls' ILCA4) and the duo of Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (women's 49erFX).

At the last Asian Games in 2018, Singapore's sailing contingent won one gold and one bronze. Team Singapore finished with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes across all sports in that edition. CNA