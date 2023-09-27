Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sailor Ryan Lo takes home Singapore’s second gold medal at Asian Games

NINGBO (China) — After missing out on a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, the third time proved the charm for sailor Ryan Lo as he won Singapore’s second gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sept 27).

Singapore sailor Ryan Lo at the Asian Games on Sept 27, 2023. Jeremy Lee/SportSG

Singapore sailor Ryan Lo at the Asian Games on Sept 27, 2023.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
By Matthew Mohan
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
NINGBO (China) — After missing out on a gold medal in the 2010 and 2018 Asian Games, the third time proved the charm for sailor Ryan Lo as he won Singapore’s second gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sept 27).

Lo clinched victory in the ILCA7 event after the medal race on Wednesday was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Based on the ranking from the opening series, he finished top in the event.

The gold medal means Lo has secured a quota spot for Singapore at next year’s Paris Olympics. A quota place guarantees that an athlete from Singapore will be competing in the event at the Olympics.

Lo finished with a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games. He also has an Optimist bronze from 2010 to his name.

On Tuesday, there were two silvers and two bronzes for Singapore, courtesy of Justin Liu and Denise Lim (Nacra 17) and Isaac Goh (boys' ILCA4), as well as Keira Carlyle (girls' ILCA4) and the duo of Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low (women's 49erFX).

At the last Asian Games in 2018, Singapore's sailing contingent won one gold and one bronze. Team Singapore finished with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes across all sports in that edition. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

Related topics

Asian Games 2023 sailing

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.