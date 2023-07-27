Shanmugam, Balakrishnan to sue Lee Hsien Yang if he does not withdraw Ridout Road allegations, apologise and pay damages

SINGAPORE — Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (July 27) sent lawyers’ letters to Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamation in relation to their rental of black-and-white bungalows at Ridout Road.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam said Mr Lee, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had accused him and Dr Balakrishnan of "acting corruptly and for personal gain by having Singapore Land Authority (SLA) give us preferential treatment by illegally felling trees without approval, and also having SLA pay for renovations to 26 and 31 Ridout Road".

These allegations are false, said Mr Shanmugam.

"We have asked him to apologise, withdraw his allegations and pay damages, which we will donate to charity. If he does not do so, we will sue him."

Mr Lee Hsien Yang had made at least three Facebook posts on the matter, which first emerged in early May when opposition politician and Reform Party chief Mr Jeyaretnam questioned if the ministers were "paying less than the fair market value" for their rental of the two state properties along Ridout Road.

Investigations, including by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers.

One of Mr Lee Hsien Yang's Facebook posts, made on July 23, resulted in a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), with the Law Ministry saying that it contained untrue statements.

On Wednesday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee also penned a piece on Mr Lee Hsien Yang on the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) website,

Writing in his capacity as the party's assistant secretary-general, Mr Desmond Lee said: "Mr Lee Hsien Yang is pursuing this vendetta because he wants to bring down the government as well as the PAP, the party his father founded.

"I am saddened by him using falsehoods to attack his brother, who has given his life to serving Singapore," he added.

"Why is he doing this? It is consistent with his duplicitous conduct towards his father, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew."

Mr Desmond Lee said that Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Mrs Lee Suet Fern had misled the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew in the execution of the founding Prime Minister's last will and testament.

"The disciplinary tribunal established to look into Mrs Lee Suet Fern’s professional conduct, said that Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s explanations had been 'downright dishonest'," wrote Mr Desmond Lee. "He had no qualms lying under oath." CNA