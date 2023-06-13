Singapore Airlines appoints first female CFO

SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines said on Monday (June 12) it appointed insider JoAnn Tan as its first female chief financial officer to replace Mr Tan Kai Ping who will take over as chief operations officer (CFO).

Ms JoAnn Tan, in her current role as senior vice president of marketing planning, led the company's efforts to restore its network connectivity and capacity after international borders reopened since the pandemic, the airlines said.

Meanwhile, the current CFO Mr Tan is known for helping strengthen the carrier's financial resilience and his involvement in the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara.

He will now be responsible for Singapore Airlines' Cabin Crew, Customer Services and Operations, Engineering, and Flight Operations divisions. REUTERS