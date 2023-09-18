trending: Dancing traffic marshall, a treat for migrant workers and possible roadkill — highlights from Singapore F1 weekend

SINGAPORE — The much-anticipated Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 culminated on Sunday (Sept 17) night with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinching his first win of the season, simultaneously ending the record-breaking run of 10 consecutive wins by Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took third place.

An estimated 264,108 fans flocked to the Marina Bay Street Circuit over the three-day race weekend, exceeding the anticipated attendance of 250,000 previously announced by race promoters Singapore GP.

But apart from the thrills and spills on the track, there was also plenty of excitement on the sidelines. Here are some highlights from the night race you may have missed.

F1 FANS DEVASTATED AFTER ‘GODZILLA’S KID’ SEEMINGLY KILLED BY ALONSO

A number of monitor lizards stole the headlines after they were spotted straying onto the F1 race track during the first free practice session on Friday (Sept 15).

Yellow flags were waved to warn drivers of the scaly intruders. Unfortunately, it seems like one of the lizards did not survive its adventure across the tarmac as it was likely run over by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.