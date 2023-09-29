Singapore may see haze if wind direction changes; recent increase in hotspots over Sumatra

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s air quality may deteriorate if the wind direction changes, with an increase in the number of hotspots over Sumatra in the past few days, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Sept 29).

In a press release, NEA said that moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over parts of south and central Sumatra in the past few days. On Sept 27, 241 hotspots were detected, while 145 hotspots were detected a day later.

Nearby winds are expected to continue blowing from the southeast and keep the dense haze away from Singapore, it added.

“While Singapore is not expected to experience severe haze in the coming days, the PSI (pollutant standards index) may deteriorate if there is a shift in wind direction,” the press release read.

The Government’s Haze Task Force, made up of 28 public agencies, is ready to roll out their respective haze action plans if the air quality deteriorates into the unhealthy range, or a 24-hour PSI above 100, said NEA.

As of 3pm on Friday, the 24-hour PSI is 81, which falls in the moderate range. If the reading is “anticipated to enter” the unhealthy range, NEA will provide daily haze advisories.

In response to CNA's queries, NEA said the last time the 24-hour PSI was higher than 80 was in 2019.

It added that the 24-hour PSI in the east region from Sept 18 to Sept 24 was between 15 and 68. This is lower than the 24-hour PSI of 16 to 82 from Sept 25 to Sept 29.

Experts have predicted a high likelihood of severe haze occurring in Southeast Asia this year, although the situation is unlikely to be as severe as in 2015, when the PSI in Singapore reached hazardous levels.

This is based on experts' predictions that there will be a severe dry spell hitting the region due to the El Nino weather phenomenon that brings with it hotter and drier conditions.

In August, the Asean Specialised Meterological Centre also determined that there may be a higher risk of transboundary haze from June to October in the southern Asian region.

In Singapore, the 24-hour PSI reading crossed the 300 mark to the hazardous range in 2015, while the reading went beyond 100 to the unhealthy range in 2019.

The health impact of haze is dependent on an individual’s own health, the 24-hour PSI level, and the duration and intensity of outdoor activities, said NEA.

“Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help reduce ill effects from haze exposure.”

Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medication is on hand, and vulnerable individuals including the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with chronic conditions who develop symptoms or feel unwell should seek medical attention.

Members of the public can check current air quality readings and advisories on www.haze.gov.sg and the myENV app. CNA