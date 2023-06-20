2 Singapore tourists die after canoes capsize in South African river

SINGAPORE — Two tourists from Singapore died after a canoeing accident at Crocodile River in South Africa on Sunday (June 18).

They were part of 20 Singapore tourists and six river guides from South Africa on the canoeing trip.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) that said that its Hartbeespoort Dam team, the Strategic Rescue Unit and the South African police had responded to an accident involving canoes along the Crocodile River at 2.42pm and there were casualties.

NSRI is a volunteer organisation that conducts life-saving work on South African waters.

The bodies of the two deceased tourists — whose age, nationality and identity have yet to be confirmed — have been taken to the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services there.

NSRI said that eight tourists had capsized on four canoes.

“On arrival at the scene, paramedics conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts on an adult male and an adult female.”

It added: “Despite extensive CPR efforts to the two patients, both the man and the woman were sadly declared deceased by paramedics.”

Six tourists and two river guides were rescued from the water with the help of emergency services, other river guides and tourists.

The six tourists were treated for injuries on the scene and were later released.

The two river guides were taken to hospital and are recovering.

The remaining 12 tourists were not injured.

NSRI conveyed its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased tourists, adding that the police have opened an inquest into the incident.

“The tour operator is assisting the tourists and families of those affected in cooperation with the authorities,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in this difficult time,” it added.

TODAY has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments on the incident.