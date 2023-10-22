Singapore, UAE sign MOUs in areas like green economy, climate change and AI

SINGAPORE – Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in areas like green economy, climate change and artificial intelligence on Sunday (Oct 22).

The signings were witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mr Lee's visit to the UAE from Saturday to Sunday was the last leg of his official trip to two Gulf states which started on Tuesday. Prior to the UAE, Mr Lee visited Saudi Arabia.

Mr Lee was received by President Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Following a ceremonial welcome ceremony, Mr Lee called on President Sheikh Mohamed who hosted lunch in his honour.

Both leaders reaffirmed the bilateral relations and the strong cooperation under the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership signed during then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Singapore in February 2019.

They also noted the positive outcomes of the 14th Abu Dhabi Singapore Joint Forum and the 3rd Singapore – UAE Joint Committee which were held earlier this year, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Sunday.

Mr Lee and President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday also exchanged views on regional and international developments including the recent tensions in the Middle East.

“As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and the UAE share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based world order,” MFA said.

Both leaders agreed that there was scope to do more in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies, the ministry added.

The two leaders also released a joint statement on climate cooperation, where they, among other things, recognised the urgent need to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature goal of the Paris Agreement within reach.

They emphasised in the statement the importance of mobilising new finance to protect and sustainably use nature and forests, including mangroves, in critical basins, in line with national plans and priorities.

Mr Lee welcomed the UAE’s interest to join the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement to enable further collaboration in digital trade, and conveyed Singapore’s support for the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC later this year.

“Both leaders looked forward to closer collaboration in the area of global climate action and the multilateral process,” MFA said.

Mr Lee was also hosted to lunch by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sheikh Maktoum Mohammed. They noted the good people-to-people links between Singapore and Dubai and had a productive discussion on ways to strengthen cooperation, MFA said.

Mr Lee will also meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince – and the president's eldest son – Sheikh Khaled Mohamed and attend a reception for overseas Singaporeans. CNA