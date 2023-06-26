Singaporean wins taekwondo event on final day of inaugural Olympic Esports Week

SINGAPORE — The first Olympic Esports Week concluded on Sunday (June 25), with Singaporean Nigel Tan becoming the host country’s first Olympic Esports Series winner.

The 14-year-old defeated compatriot Natalie Tor 2-1 in the live finals of the taekwondo event on the last day of the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

“It was a tough but good fight. It was definitely tiring, we trained quite hard for this and it was super tiring, but it was a good fight,” he said.

“I think Natalie and (third-placed) Wu Jingyu did super well also. It feels good that it was an all-Singaporean final and there was so much support. I didn’t expect such a big crowd, I knew there was going to be a big crowd, but I didn’t think it was going to be like packed to the brim.”

The Olympics Esports Week was created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Taking place from Thursday to Sunday at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, it featured games across 10 sports, with a total of 131 players from over 60 countries — including 18 from Singapore — competing in the finals. About 500,000 players entered the qualification rounds.

“It’s very cool (to be the first Singaporean winner),” said Tan, who won through the Virtual Taekwondo game. “I’m pretty tired from all the rounds. Natalie was super fast in the first round, but I think she got tired in the second and third (rounds). That's when I could get my distancing and try and get some kicks in.”

“The headset also adds some weight that you're not used to at first, so you definitely have to account for that when doing the spin-kicks and other movements,” he added.

The inaugural Olympic event’s lineup had raised some eyebrows after it was revealed that the games comprised mostly of virtual recreations of physical sports, with popular video games like Valorant, Dota and Mobile Legends — which typically headline major e-sports competitions around the world — nowhere to be seen.

But with a turnout of about 20,000 people, a spokesperson for the local organising committee said it was "heartening to receive so much support from the public".

“We witnessed an inspiring display of sportsmanship and innovative technology which embodies what this event celebrates — the nexus of traditional and virtual sport,” the spokesperson said. “The success of the first edition of the Olympic Esports Week marks another milestone in our sporting history. We are excited for the possibilities and new frontiers that is installed for the esports arena."

The other winner on Sunday was Kylian Drumont from France, who won the motorsport event through the Gran Turismo game.

The final day of the event also featured exhibition matches in Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift (Duathlon format), Street Fighter 6 and eFIBA on NBA2K. CNA