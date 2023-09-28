Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Singaporean woman and daughter arrested in Manila airport for allegedly smuggling 14kg of cocaine worth S$1.83m
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporean woman and daughter arrested in Manila airport for allegedly smuggling 14kg of cocaine worth S$1.83m

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean woman and her daughter were arrested at Manila’s main international airport on Thursday (Sept 28) for allegedly smuggling 14.36kg of cocaine worth 76 million pesos (S$1.83 million) into the country.

Pellets containing cocaine were found concealed inside packages such as biscuit tins when two Singaporeans were detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines. Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Bureau of Customs

Pellets containing cocaine were found concealed inside packages such as biscuit tins when two Singaporeans were detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines.

Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean woman and her daughter were arrested at Manila’s main international airport on Thursday (Sept 28) for allegedly smuggling 14.36kg of cocaine worth 76 million pesos (S$1.83 million) into the country.

The Manila Times reported that the illegal drugs were seized by the Bureau of Customs. The pair were identified as 63-year-old restaurant waitress Siti Aishan Awang and her daughter Nur Alayiyah Hanaffe, 39, who works as a make-up artist.

They had arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital city of the Philippines from Doha, Qatar and were later detained after being profiled by custom officers.

Preliminary reports suggested that government officials in Manila discovered the cocaine concealed in packages such as cylindrical containers, biscuit tins, canisters, as well as boxes placed under the suspects’ trolley and duffle bags.

The “white powdery substance”, which was later confirmed to be cocaine, were contained inside hundreds of pellets within the luggage and disguised as gifts, CNN Philippines reported.

The seized drugs and suspects were later handed over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for custody and further investigation.

TODAY has reached out to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments.

Related topics

cocaine Philippines drug

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.