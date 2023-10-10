Singapore's air quality dips briefly after two days of clearer skies

SINGAPORE — After two days of respite from the haze, Singapore's air quality momentarily dipped again on Tuesday (Oct 10), with the 1-hr PM2.5 reading just crossing into the elevated range at 11am.

The reading in the east, at 56, was on the edge of the elevated range (56-150), while readings in the north, west, south and central areas were in the normal range.

The air quality in the east returned to the normal range soon after, according to an update on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website at noon.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range for all regions, according to NEA's data.

On Saturday, Singapore's air quality fell into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2019, as winds brought haze from Indonesia's forest fires.

NEA had forecast a low likelihood of haze on Tuesday, as rain in the region was expected to improve the hotspot situation in Indonesia.

The agency added that wetter conditions were observed over many parts of the surrounding region on Monday.

The health impact of haze is dependent on one’s health status, the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. NEA regards a PSI reading of 101-200 as "unhealthy".

The 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories can be used when planning next-day outdoor activities.

For immediate outdoor activities, members of the public should check the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings and personal guide.