Singapore's biggest challenge is to keep bringing in the best people to serve: SM Teo

SINGAPORE — Focusing on the facts and the truth is important for Singapore to build a system with a strong foundation, which will in turn help bring in good people to serve the government, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Monday (July 3).

Speaking at the end of a six-hour debate on the rental of state bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, Mr Teo said that was the biggest challenge faced by the government: To continue bringing in the "best team".

He stressed that his task was to help Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ensure a fifth generation of leaders with the time to learn, be tested and to gain the trust and support of Singaporeans.

Many of these individuals, in their 30s and 40s, would be at a "threshold" where they have a good chance of peaking in their chosen careers and professions, he added.

“We have to bring them in and have them contribute,” said Mr Teo.

Entering politics entails “many sacrifices”, including continuous exposure to the public eye and losing out on family time, he added.

“If they have served well, the satisfaction of having done so is the biggest reward. That makes it all worthwhile."

In May, it came to light that Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had rented black-and-white bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road respectively.

Public interest in the matter arose after opposition politician and Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam questioned if the ministers were paying less than fair market value.

The Singapore Land Authority, which rented out the Ridout Road state properties, is overseen by the Law Ministry helmed by Mr Shanmugam and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

On May 23, Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan called for an independent review while PM Lee also called on the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to investigate the matter.

Investigations by CPIB did not find evidence of criminal wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan.

In his opening speech in parliament on Monday, Mr Teo reiterated that there was also no disclosure of privileged information in the process of the rental transactions, and no evidence to suggest any abuse of position by the ministers for personal gain.

Still, moving forward, officers in government ministries and statutory boards with access to privileged information and influence on decisions will have to make a declaration before they can rent government properties managed by their agencies.

These properties will include commercial and residential state properties such as black-and-white bungalows, terraces, factory or office spaces, business parks, shops in neighbourhood centres and hawker and market stalls, said Mr Teo.

The prime minister will review the declarations required for property transactions for ministers as well as Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party.

Central to a debate that lasted almost six hours — and included statements from Mr Teo, Mr Shanmugam, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Tong — was the issue of whether there was any conflict of interest in the rental proceedings.

MPs across the aisle asked questions on Mr Shanmugam requesting the then-deputy secretary of his Law Ministry for a list of a few properties available to the public to rent, and on the ministerial code of conduct that politicians are held to.

Mr Shanmugam told parliament on Monday that he moved into 26 Ridout Road to prepare for the sale of his family home. He said he has long liked black-and-white houses, and was not profiting from rental.

Dr Balakrishnan, meanwhile, explained that he wanted to bring his entire extended family together under one roof, while the grandchildren were still young.

Mr Shanmugam also addressed what he said were "utterly false" allegations that a contract for works relating to both 26 and 31 Ridout Road properties was awarded to a firm, Livspace, of which his son serves as CEO.

"I say to these people, you want to come after me, you come after me. I am perfectly capable of defending myself. And they will find out that I will defend myself," he said.

"But leave my family alone." CNA