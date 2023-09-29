Slower train services on Circle Line after crack detected on rail track

SINGAPORE — Train services on the Circle Line were running slower on Friday (Sept 29) after a crack was detected on one of its rail tracks.

"Train services will be running slower as only one single line operations can be operated for both ways on the affected stretch — Dhoby Ghaut to Promenade Stations; and Marina Bay to Stadium Stations," SMRT said in a Facebook post.

Commuters on that section of the line should cater for an additional 30 minutes of travelling time, it added.

The track fault was detected at the crossing from Promenade station to Esplanade and Bayfront stations during a routine maintenance inspection at about 2.20am on Friday, SMRT said.

"Our rail replacement team will be carrying out the replacement of this rail crossing so as to restore the safe use of the tracks," it said.

"As this involves detailed survey and the movement of heavy rails and equipment using engineering trains, normal train services will be affected at the affected stretch for our engineers to rectify the issue."

Free regular bus services will be available between Paya Lebar and Dhoby Ghaut and Marina Bay stations and bridging bus services will be available between Paya Lebar and Promenade stations.

In-train and station announcements will be made to keep commuters informed, SMRT added.

SMRT also advised commuters to take the North-South Line, East-West Line and Downtown Line for their travel. CNA