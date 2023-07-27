StarHub offers half-price English Premier League streaming service for Pioneer Generation seniors

SINGAPORE — Pioneer Generation seniors will be able to watch all English Premier League matches on StarHub for half the usual price, the telco announced on Thursday (July 27).

Eligible seniors can sign up for the Premier+ streaming service for S$12.61 monthly, half the usual price of S$25.22. The offer is contract-free, the company said in response to CNA's queries.

Existing Pioneer Generation customers who are already subscribed to the streaming service will have the promotional price applied to their subscriptions. No conversion is needed, said the telco.

New customers can sign up at any StarHub shop from Thursday.

Pioneer Generation refers to Singaporeans who were born on or before Dec 31, 1949, and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1986.

StarHub will also be rolling out roadshows for seniors at designated supermarket outlets from August.

“Football has a unique power to bridge the generation gap, and we believe by empowering seniors with easy access to all the action, we can create shared excitement between young enthusiasts and seasoned fans of the game,” said StarHub's vice president of sales Arthur Tang.

StarHub announced in February last year that it would be the official English Premier League broadcaster in Singapore for the next six years, starting from the 2022-2023 season.

Singtel previously held Singapore broadcast rights for the Premier League for 12 consecutive years.

Some StarHub customers reported issues with its broadcast on Aug 6 during last season’s opening weekend, such as poor video and audio quality. There were also complaints from some customers that they were unable to log on to the app.

Viewers also reported issues with StarHub's broadcast service in May this year during the final weekend of the English Premier League season. CNA