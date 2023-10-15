The Stories Behind: Fishball noodle hawker who brings ASMR joy to thousands online

SINGAPORE — The sound of metal pots clinking against ladles juxtaposed with the hissing of boiling water in the pot is a familiar, and somewhat comforting sound, for anyone grabbing a meal at a hawker centre.

For two weeks, I didn't even have to leave my home to hear these sounds, with the clanking and gurgling playing on my mobile phone while I worked on my laptop.

It might seem strange to some people why I would choose this as my background "music" for working but I can safely say that many others share my appreciation for this genre.

We are part of the almost 225,000 people who follow the TikTok account @geturhits888, which does a daily livestream of a fishball noodle stall's operations during lunchtime.



During my two weeks watching the stall, I was joined daily by around 10,000 other viewers from 11am to about 1pm.

Featured in the account is the stallholder of Shuang Kou Mian, a stall at Timbre+ in One North, Mr Jeremy. He started the account last December.

Dressed in all black most of the time, he wears a matching black face mask for hygiene reasons but also to obscure his face and make him feel less self conscious in front of thousands of viewers.

He also declines to disclose his full name to me.

While Mr Jeremy may be rather shy, this is not the first time the 33-year-old has been in the limelight.

Last October, a Facebook post he made about giving out 45 free packets of noodles went viral.

He had the excess packets after a GrabFood order cancellation, which he had taken an hour to cook and pack.

Now he is famous for another reason. Livestreams of cooking, which is what he does five days a week, has been gaining popularity worldwide.

A crepe store in Paris, some diners in New York City, and an omurice restaurant in Tokyo are among the livestreams that people tune in to.

Shuang Kou Mian seems to be the only hawker stall livestreaming on TikTok in Singapore, apart from a Hainanese curry rice stall in Kovan which does this occasionally to a handful of viewers.

Some viewers watch these streams out of curiosity about food in other countries, while others like me for the autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) which refers to a tingling but satisfying sensation from everyday sounds.