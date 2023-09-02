PE 2023: Supporters greet President-elect Tharman on victory parade with cheers, handshakes and pineapples

SINGAPORE — For Yio Chu Kang resident Leanne Chia, 58, the photo she snapped with President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Sept 2) morning was worth making the trip to Taman Jurong Food Centre a second time.

Hours earlier, Mrs Chia had gathered at the food centre hoping to see Mr Tharman, who had gone there on Friday night to meet his supporters before the official Presidential Election result was announced.

Mr Tharman, 66, secured a landslide win in Friday's vote, garnering 70.4 per cent of the more than 2.4 million ballots cast.

Meanwhile, his rival candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, both 75, won 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent respectively.

“We actually came down last night but missed him so we decided to come down again this morning,” said Mrs Chia, who was at the food centre on Saturday with her friend Eileen Heng.

The pair, both business executives, were waiting on the second level when they approached Mr Tharman with their mobile phones for a photo.

Speaking to TODAY, Mrs Heng, 50, added that she had "expected" Mr Tharman was going to win because he was a "true and authentic" candidate who can "represent Singapore on the world stage".

JUBILANT MOOD, WITH FREE PINEAPPLES

When TODAY visited Taman Jurong Food Centre on Saturday — the first stop of Mr Tharman's victory parade — the mood was jubilant.

Supporters, armed with pineapples, began chanting “Ong lai, huat ah!” and “Majulah Singapura” in preparation for his arrival. "Ong lai", which means pineapple in Hokkien, is the symbol Mr Tharman used in his campaign.