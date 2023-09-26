Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Tada suspends driver who allegedly made racist comments to passenger, says his actions ‘completely unacceptable’
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tada suspends driver who allegedly made racist comments to passenger, says his actions ‘completely unacceptable’

SINGAPORE — A private-hire car driver who allegedly made racist comments towards his passenger in a heated row that was captured on video has been suspended from ride-hailing platform Tada.

A screenshot of the video showing the argument between the driver and the passenger. Wake Up, Singapore/Facebook

A screenshot of the video showing the argument between the driver and the passenger.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A private-hire car driver who allegedly made racist comments towards his passenger in a heated row that was captured on video has been suspended from ride-hailing platform Tada.

A Tada spokesman told TODAY on Tuesday (Sept 26) evening that it has undertaken a thorough investigation into the incident and “took immediate action” against the driver.

Last Saturday, Facebook user Jan Hoeden uploaded two videos that captured an argument between her and the said driver, as well as a screenshot of the Tada app that showed the latter's face and her travel route.

Ms Hoeden said in her post that the argument started when the driver “accused” her of giving him the wrong direction, claiming that she “didn’t even advise or say anything to him”.

As the converstation went on, the driver said that she should not be “hao lian”, or Teochew for boastful.

When Ms Hoeden replied in Mandarin that she is not “hao lian”, the driver then raised his voice and said “You are Indian, I am Chinese”.

He later said to Ms Hoeden that she is "the very worst” customer, even as she told him repeatedly that she is not an Indian but a Eurasian.

In its statement on Tuesday, Tada said that the driver’s remarks that insinuated racial differences are “completely unacceptable” with the platform’s community guidelines and ethos.

“At Tada, we're committed to fostering an environment built on respect and understanding. We urge our users to always avoid racial or derogatory comments, regardless of the circumstances,” it added.

Related topics

tada private hire car racism

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.