Tan Kin Lian launches bid for Presidential Election, repeats hopes to ‘influence’ government policies if elected

SINGAPORE — Mr Tan Kin Lian is throwing his hat into the ring again for the upcoming Presidential Election, because he believes that another potential candidate, Mr George Goh, may not qualify.

Mr Tan, 75, said on Friday (Aug 11) he wants to ensure that there is a “non-establishment” candidate, and in the event that they both meet the cut, he might step aside.

The former chief of insurance cooperative NTUC Income was speaking to the media at a press conference launching his election campaign.

He introduced his proposer, backer and one of his assenters. The team spent around half an hour delivering speeches, before fielding questions from the media.

On Mr Goh, founder of furniture retailer Harvey Norman Ossia, Mr Tan said that he had “high respect” for him and that he was “quite prepared to stand aside” when Mr Goh announced his intention to stand in this year’s election, because he believed that Mr Goh would be “independent”.

He later changed his mind when Mr Ng Kok Song came forward and there were “comments that (Mr Goh) doesn’t qualify”, suggesting that the contest would only be between former Cabinet minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Ng, who used to be the investment head at sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In the event that Mr Goh does qualify, or if the four potential candidates now are joined by a new non-establishment candidate who qualifies, he may then re-consider his decision to run.

“I will certainly want to make sure that there is only one non-establishment candidate, (so) that we will not split the votes,” Mr Tan said.