Tan Kin Lian says he will channel public feedback if elected President

SINGAPORE — Being "a conduit for public feedback" will be a "very important role" if he is elected President, Mr Tan Kin Lian said on Saturday (Aug 19).

"Otherwise, how do I know the aspirations of the people?" asked the 75-year-old presidential hopeful, adding that "skill" is needed to discern "real problems" and practical solutions.

The former chief executive of NTUC Income was speaking to reporters before a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands.

"One reason why I'm very angry at the current government — I send so many suggestions on day-to-day life," said Mr Tan.

He added that he did so as a member of the public but did not receive the response he expected.

Mr Tan also said the role of the President is "to be acting independent of the government to look after the interests of the people", adding that this is "not expressly stated" in the Constitution.

Analysts have previously stressed that Singapore's President does not shape policies, and has limited influence on policymaking.

One political analyst told CNA that the President "cannot act like a politician and become a power centre functioning separately from the government".

Mr Tan also touted his experience on the international stage that would help him to represent Singapore's interests if elected President.

From 1992 to 1997, he was the chairman of the International Co-operative and Mutual Insurance Federation. The industry association for insurers has close to 200 members in about 60 countries, according to its website.

Mr Tan said his involvement with the federation was just not limited to his years as chairman but stretched over 20 years, and that he travelled "two, three times a year" to meet counterparts in other countries.

He said his international experience was "quite adequate" next to former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, whom he described as his "most formidable candidate".

Mr Tan added that he has "no doubt" supporters of the opposition are with him, but that he is also trying to reach out to middle-ground voters, estimated at "30 to 40 per cent" of the electorate.

He said he will tentatively hold a physical rally on Aug 25, at an unconfirmed location.

The Elections Department has said that physical rallies are not encouraged for the Presidential Election as they "may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the Elected Presidency".

"Not encouraged means it's not illegal. So I want to have a rally because I know many people want to hear what I have to say," said Mr Tan.

Three men have qualified for the Presidential Election — Mr Tan, Mr Tharman and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song. The next step for them is to be nominated as candidates.

Nomination proceedings will take place on Aug 22. If more than one candidate is nominated, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1. CNA