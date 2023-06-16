Family of worker who died in Tanjong Pagar structure collapse to be offered financial aid, counselling extended to other workers

SINGAPORE — The next-of-kin of the migrant worker who died on Thursday (June 15) in a building structure collapse in Tanjong Pagar will be offered financial help, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said.

Other workers who were working near the site will also be extended counselling services when the need arises, so that "no worker is left alone" following such distressing incidents, said MWC in a statement on Friday.

The centre, which supports migrant workers' welfare, said that its primary objective is to ensure the immediate needs of the worker’s family are met as it understands “the impact such incidents can have on the livelihoods of the families involved”.

“We will extend an ex-gratia pay out through the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund to provide interim financial assistance to help his next-of-kin to tide over while they await compensation from the Work Injury Compensation Act,” MWC said.

The Work Injury Compensation Act lets employees make claims for work-related injuries or diseases without having to file a civil suit under common law.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website, the family or dependents of a deceased employee can receive a compensation of between S$76,000 to S$225,000, calculated based on the worker’s age and average monthly earnings.

The fatal incident on Thursday involved a worksite at the former Fuji Xerox Towers, which is being redeveloped to make way for a mixed-use development.

A reinforced concrete wall on the second storey, measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high, that collapsed onto Bernam Street as the building was being demolished, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said that the worker was first sighted pinned under the collapsed reinforced concrete structure at around 6pm. It took nearly four hours to free his body.

MWC added that it has reached out to Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering — the employer of the deceased worker — to gather information.

Aik Sun has not responded to TODAY’s queries since Thursday's incident.

EMOTIONAL TOLL

In its statement, MWC also acknowledged the emotional toll the incident may have on other workers at the scene.

“While investigations are still ongoing to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy, we must ensure that measures are put in place to provide support to the workers during this challenging period,” it said.

To this end, MWC will extend counselling services to affected workers through its partners.

“It is our aim to ensure that no worker is left alone in the aftermath of such distressing incidents, and we stand ready to provide comprehensive assistance,” the organisation added.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family members of the deceased worker during this difficult time.”

