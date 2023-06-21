Taylor Swift to hold 3 shows at Singapore National Stadium in March 2024 as part of The Eras Tour

SINGAPORE — American country-pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be performing at the National Stadium from March 2 to 4 next year as part of her world tour.

Singapore will be the only venue in Asia apart from Japan that she will be stopping over for The Eras Tour, and more than 200,000 fans here and in the region are expected to attend the shows.

Prices for the concert tickets will be released in due time. Information on the Singapore Sports Hub’s website shows that there will be a pre-sale for United Overseas Bank card members from July 5 at 12pm, and general sales will open on July 7 at 12pm through Ticketmaster.

Registration is needed for an access code to buy tickets for general sales and this will start on June 23 at 12pm and end on June 28 at 12pm.

Ticketmaster’s website states that people who have an account with it can buy only up to four tickets for each account.

The Singapore Sports Hub said in a news release past midnight on Wednesday (June 21) that the concert will be “a significant milestone” for Singapore.

Kallang Alive Sport Management is expanding its portfolio of world events to include “a collection that is curated for regional audiences and with Singapore as the preferred destination”, it said.

Kallang Alive Sport Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kallang Alive Holding Co, which was incorporated by national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG).

It was set up to manage the Singapore Sports Hub from last December.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Community, Culture and Youth, said in the news release: “Since the Government took over the reins of the Singapore Sports Hub in December 2022, the Kallang Alive Sport Management team has actively curated a portfolio of world-class marquee events.

“In the next few weeks, we look forward to welcoming several top football teams to Singapore Sports Hub for the Singapore Festival of Football and in September, the very first Fiba Intercontinental Cup to be played in Singapore and Asia.

“We also have (British rock band) Coldplay for multiple nights in early 2024.

“Taylor Swift’s only-in-Singapore concert is an example of the calibre of events we are targeting to augment our offerings to Singaporeans and tourists alike.”

The Government took back ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub since Dec 9 last year, terminating a public-private partnership agreement 13 years ahead of time.

SportSG’s chairman Kon Yin Tong said then that the Government intends to make the sports hub more accessible to the broader community here in terms of sports, lifestyle, entertainment, leisure and social uses while maintaining its commercial sustainability.

Mr Tong said last year that the Government wanted more Singaporeans to go to the National Stadium, to develop an affinity with the stadium and its sporting infrastructure, which should be part of their day-to-day “lived sporting experience".

In the latest statement, he said that opening the sports hub to more activities for the community is also a priority and a series of sports and lifestyle events have been held since the start of the year, through “family-friendly activities such as the Stadium Waterfront Carnival and Celebrate Hari Raya@Stadium Roar”.

Mr Keith Magnus, chairman of Kallang Alive Sport Management, said that to have successfully secured Taylor Swift, “one of the top artistes in the world’s historic concert event”, in a multi-day only-in-Singapore concert is a landmark endorsement of the Singapore Sports Hub’s position as a “leading Asian destination for entertainment”.

Other upcoming events scheduled to take place in Singapore in the coming months include:

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour – July 14 to 16, 21 to 23, 28 to 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

Singapore Festival of Football – July 26 and 30 at the National Stadium

Fiba Intercontinental Cup 2023 – Sept 21 to 24 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour – Jan 23 to 24, 26 to 27, 30 to 31, 2024, at the National Stadium

The public may visit the Singapore Sports Hub’s website for a full list of events and activities at https://www.sportshub.com.sg/events.