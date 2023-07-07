Taylor Swift fans face delays at SingPost outlets, issues with Ticketmaster on general ticket sales day

Fans at SingPost's Pasir Ris and Serangoon branches reported delays, causing them to grow increasingly worried about the prospect of not getting tickets.

At 12.42pm on Friday, those who were queuing after Ms Celeste at SingPost’s Tampines branch were still waiting at the counters, with only the fifth person in the queue being served an hour in.

20-year-old Alden, who was seventh in line, expressed his confusion, saying: “It’s actually taking really long. It’s been about 40 minutes. I’ve queued for Coldplay, Twice and other concerts and I usually get (my tickets) instantly. Not sure what’s happening now.”

When it was finally his turn to purchase tickets, Mr Alden faced an unexpected issue.

"I didn't manage to get my tickets because apparently, my access code was already used. There was an error code. So, unfortunately, I couldn't get mine."

Thankfully, Mr Alden will still be attending Swift's concert as his companion, Ms Sarah, managed to secure four tickets.

That wasn't the only drama at SingPost's Tampines branch.

At around 2pm, a small commotion broke out as a fan (who had been queuing for more than 24 hours) was unhappy that a few people had reportedly joined their friends who were ahead in the queue.

TICKETMASTER PAYMENT ISSUES

Things were not problem-free online either. Besides the expected long queues and wait times, a few users reported issues with paying for the tickets upon checking out at Ticketmaster.

Like Mr Alden, a few people faced issues with their access codes and received an error message saying: “You have exceeded your promo code limit for this order. (#E0022)”, before being kicked out and made to queue again.

Surprisingly, fans who opted for Klook’s packages seemed to have an easier time of it. A Twitter user reportedly secured a package with VIP 1 Taylor Swift tickets and a night’s stay at a five-star hotel by 12.16pm.

By 2.22pm, Ticketmaster announced that reserved seats for UOB cardmembers had fully sold out.

Time will tell if the Grammy Award-winning singer will pull a Jacky Cheung and add even more additional shows at the last minute.

If the past few days have taught us anything, Swifties do not care about any potential sound problems at the National Stadium and will do anything to catch their favourite singer in real life. CNA