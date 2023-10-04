Cyclist, 14, taken to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE — A 14-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 on Wednesday (Oct 4) morning.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 8.45am on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the cyclist was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Images posted on the SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page show a damaged bicycle positioned some distance away from a silver-coloured car.

SCDF personnel are seen attending to the cyclist who was lying in front of the car, which had a dent to its bumper and a cracked windshield.

Police investigations are ongoing.