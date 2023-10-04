Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Cyclist, 14, taken to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyclist, 14, taken to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE — A 14-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 on Wednesday (Oct 4) morning.

An image posted on Facebook showing the scene of an accident between a cyclist and car driver. SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook

An image posted on Facebook showing the scene of an accident between a cyclist and car driver.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 14-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 on Wednesday (Oct 4) morning.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 8.45am on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the cyclist was taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Images posted on the SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page show a damaged bicycle positioned some distance away from a silver-coloured car.

SCDF personnel are seen attending to the cyclist who was lying in front of the car, which had a dent to its bumper and a cracked windshield.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

cyclist accident Toa Payoh

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.